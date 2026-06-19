What Just Happened to Infosys Share Price? IT Sector Crash Takes Over the Stock Market; Everything Investors Need To Know

Infosys Share Price Today: What Just Happened? Infosys Ltd (NSE: INFY) is having one of those days where the screen looks like it blinked red and didn’t stop. As of 19 June 2026, the stock is trading at ₹1,038.40, slipping sharply by 7.90% (₹89.10) in intraday action. It opened weak, failed to find support, and eventually went on to test a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,030.00, ouch for the bulls who were hoping for stability. What makes this move more dramatic is not just the fall in isolation, but the way it unfolded through the session, steady selling pressure, no meaningful recovery bounce, and a clear risk-off tone dominating the counter. For traders watching closely, it wasn’t just a dip; it was more like a slow slide with no immediate safety net in sight.

If you’re wondering “was it me or the entire IT sector?”, it’s definitely the sector mood. Heavy selling pressure across large-cap IT names added fuel to the decline, with weakness spreading across peers and dragging sentiment further into the red zone. Global cues and cautious investor positioning only amplified the pressure, making it difficult for buyers to step in confidently.

So, what’s your take, panic mode or patience mode? Because in markets like these, the real question isn’t just why it fell, but what you’ll do next when it stops falling. For long-term investors, this kind of volatility often becomes a test of conviction, while for short-term traders, it’s all about timing the bounce, or avoiding the knife altogether.

Infosys Share Price Today: Key Trading Data (NSE)

Metric Value Current Price ₹1,038.40 Intraday Change -7.90% (-₹89.10) Open ₹1,062.30 Previous Close ₹1,127.50 Day High ₹1,066.00 Day Low ₹1,030.00 Market Cap ~₹4.21 Lakh Crore 52-Week High ₹1,728.00 52-Week Low ₹1,030.00 P/E Ratio 14.53 Dividend Yield 4.62%

Why Infosys Share Price Are Falling Today?

1. Accenture-led global sell-off

A sharp fall in Accenture’s revenue outlook triggered a wider global IT sector sell-off, as weak guidance made investors more worried about slowing worldwide tech spending. Also, lower enterprise IT demand overall added fuel to the move.

2. Weak demand environment

Global enterprises are trimming discretionary IT budgets due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. There are also inflation pressures, plus persistently high US interest rates, all of which are shaping corporate technology spending decisions.

3. ADR weakness spillover

Infosys ADRs were down sharply in US trading sessions, which led to a gap-down opening in India. Right after that, it triggered immediate selling pressure across NSE-listed Infosys shares.

IT Sector Pressure & Market Impact: Infosys In The Crossfire

The fall in Infosys isn’t happening in isolation, it’s more like a domino effect inside a stressed IT hallway. The entire Nifty IT index is under pressure and most big-cap IT stocks are trading lower, as global demand signals get weaker. When the sector sneezes, Infosys doesn’t just catch a cold, it ends up on a stretcher, at least for the session. The trigger also links back to Accenture’s weak revenue outlook, which sparked a global IT sell-off, while raising worries about slower tech demand across the world. Basically, when Accenture sneezes, the global IT segment catches a cold, and Infosys reacts sharply. Meanwhile, the broader market mood has turned risk-off, with investors stepping back from technology shares and shifting toward safer assets. This is making the selling pressure stronger across the sector, so sentiment sinks further into the red zone. Infosys, being a heavyweight, naturally feels a bigger impact when valuation swings start moving fast.

On the market side, the sell-off has wiped out a noticeable chunk of Infosys’ market capitalization in a single session. That move points to higher volatility, fear-driven positioning, and a more cautious tone in global tech stocks.

(With Inputs)

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