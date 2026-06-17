LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence eknath shinde neet ug Erling Haaland debut goal World Cup Indian sailors australian family Tecno bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

Stock Market Today: Will Nifty cross and hold above 24,000? Explore key market triggers including the US-Iran peace deal, Strait of Hormuz developments, global market cues, Sensex and Nifty outlook, and major factors shaping Indian equities on June 17, 2026.

Stock Market Today: 5 Key Impacts on Indian Markets
Stock Market Today: 5 Key Impacts on Indian Markets

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 09:03 IST

Stock Market Today: Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000 and Stay There? Let’s Dig In- Indian markets seem to be waking up on the cautious side this Wednesday, with Gift Nifty hovering around the 24,000 mark and signalling a flat-to-positive start. Think of it as the market standing at the starting line, stretching a little, but not quite ready to sprint yet. The mood remains upbeat, though. After all, the Sensex has already climbed 544 points and the Nifty has spent three straight sessions moving higher. The benchmark index is now teasing the 24,000 level again, almost like it’s knocking on the door and waiting for permission to enter.

What’s keeping traders from getting too excited? A mix of global uncertainty and anticipation. Investors are closely tracking developments around the US-Iran peace deal and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Lower oil prices are generally good news for India, but markets want more clarity before placing bigger bets. From a technical perspective, the bulls still have the upper hand. For the Sensex, 77,000 remains the level to watch. A move above it could spark a fresh rally toward 77,500. For Nifty, the battle zone lies between 24,000 and 24,100. If buyers manage to push through, the next milestone could be 24,500. For now, it’s a market that’s optimistic, but still reading the room before making its next move.

Stock Market On Tuesday: Sensex & Nifty Recap

  • Sensex: Jumped 544 points (0.71%) to close at 76,808.48, extending its winning streak for a third straight session.
  • Nifty 50: Added 135 points (0.57%) to settle at 23,989.15, ending just shy of the key 24,000 mark.
  • Market Trend: Both benchmark indices closed in the green for the third consecutive trading day, reflecting continued positive sentiment among investors.
  • Key Takeaway: The strong close suggests that bulls remain in control, although traders are now watching whether Nifty can decisively reclaim and sustain above the 24,000 level.

Global Market Cues For Stock Market Today

  • Asian Markets: Asian equities traded cautiously on Wednesday, with South Korea, Japan and Australia declining, while Hong Kong futures signalled a positive start.
  • South Korea: The Kospi index fell 1.02%, leading losses across Asian markets as investors remained cautious ahead of key global developments.
  • Japan: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.20%, reflecting subdued sentiment despite stronger-than-expected economic and trade data released overnight.
  • Australia: Australia’s ASX 200 edged lower as investors assessed global market uncertainty and awaited fresh cues from major economies.
  • Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a mildly positive opening, offering some support to overall Asian market sentiment.
  • Wall Street: US markets ended mixed overnight as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in industrial and value-focused sectors.
  • Dow Jones: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.64%, touching fresh record highs and outperforming broader US equity benchmarks.
  • S&P 500: The broader S&P 500 index declined 0.57% as technology stocks faced significant profit-booking pressure.
  • Nasdaq Composite: The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15%, weighed down by sharp declines in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks.
  • Technology Stocks: Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Micron and Broadcom witnessed notable declines as investors booked profits in the sector.
  • Large-Cap Movers: Apple and Alphabet managed gains, while Microsoft and Tesla closed lower amid mixed investor sentiment.
  • SpaceX Rally: SpaceX shares surged 4.83%, helping the company become one of the most valuable businesses in the US.
  • Japan Exports: Japan’s exports jumped 17% year-on-year in May, exceeding market expectations and highlighting resilient external demand.
  • Japan Imports: Imports increased 12.5% annually, reflecting steady domestic consumption and improving economic activity across sectors.
  • Japan Trade Balance: Japan’s trade deficit narrowed to 378.7 billion yen, significantly better than analysts had projected.

What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today?

US-Iran Peace Deal: The Market’s New Favourite Plot Twist

Investors are keeping a close watch on the evolving US-Iran peace deal, which is slowly turning into one of the biggest market-moving stories. The proposed agreement could allow Iran to resume oil exports, access a massive $300 billion development fund, and gradually unlock frozen assets. Naturally, this has improved risk appetite and lifted sentiment across global markets.

You Might Be Interested In

Strait of Hormuz: Why Traders Can’t Look Away

The real spotlight, though, stays on the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. If the peace deal works out and reopens everything in a smooth way with normal tanker flow, then global crude supplies might rise and oil prices could remain more calm. That’s especially helpful for oil-importing nations like India. For now, however, markets are watching it like some kind of suspense series, people enjoy the plot, but they do not want to pop the champagne too early. They are still waiting for the last episode, sort of, before they start celebrating.

Key Global Commodity & Currency Market 

Market Asset/Indicator Price/Level Movement
Gold Market Spot Gold $4,348.93/oz +0.4%
Gold Market Gold Futures $4,368.40/oz +0.3%
Precious Metals Spot Silver $70.47/oz +0.4%
Crude Oil Market Brent Crude $79.35/barrel +0.49%
Crude Oil Market WTI Crude $76.44/barrel +0.51%
Currency Market Dollar Index 99.53 Slightly Lower
Currency Market Euro $1.1611 Steady
Currency Market British Pound $1.3430 Little Changed
Currency Market Japanese Yen 160.43 per US Dollar Stable
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets
Tags: indian stock market newsNifty 50 outlookSensex Predictionstock market todayStrait of Hormuz impactUS-Iran peace deal

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, KIMS, Bharat Forge & More

Pizza Hut Sold for $2.7 Billion

Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

Bengaluru Successfully Hosted the Inaugural Edition of dealclave, a Leadership Forum for Real Estate Leaders

The Pittch: Redefining Experiential Marketing Through Culture, Creativity, and Immersive Storytelling

LATEST NEWS

Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0 Loading? MPs Land In Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray Under Fresh Pressure

IND A vs AFG A: India A Face Afghanistan A in Must-Win Match | Check Predicted Playing XIs, Full Preview, and Live Streaming Details

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Monsoon Weakens, Check 7-Day Forecast

Why US Dropped ‘Indo’ From Indo-Pacific Command – What It Means For India, China And QUAD

Who is Pavel Durov? Telegram CEO Accuses Reliance of Disrupting Access Across Countries

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace

France 3-1 Senegal: Record-Breaker Kylian Mbappé Fires Magic Brace as Les Bleus Exorcise 2002 Ghosts In FIFA World Cup 2026

PCB Revamps Central Contracts; Moves to Secret, Format-Specific Tracks to Enforce Domestic Cricket

Oil Prices Fall 5% To Three-Month Low

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

QUICK LINKS