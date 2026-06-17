What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? From The US-Iran Peace Deal To The Strait Of Hormuz Reopening; 5 Key Impacts On Indian Markets

Stock Market Today: Will Nifty Finally Cross 24,000 and Stay There? Let’s Dig In- Indian markets seem to be waking up on the cautious side this Wednesday, with Gift Nifty hovering around the 24,000 mark and signalling a flat-to-positive start. Think of it as the market standing at the starting line, stretching a little, but not quite ready to sprint yet. The mood remains upbeat, though. After all, the Sensex has already climbed 544 points and the Nifty has spent three straight sessions moving higher. The benchmark index is now teasing the 24,000 level again, almost like it’s knocking on the door and waiting for permission to enter.

What’s keeping traders from getting too excited? A mix of global uncertainty and anticipation. Investors are closely tracking developments around the US-Iran peace deal and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Lower oil prices are generally good news for India, but markets want more clarity before placing bigger bets. From a technical perspective, the bulls still have the upper hand. For the Sensex, 77,000 remains the level to watch. A move above it could spark a fresh rally toward 77,500. For Nifty, the battle zone lies between 24,000 and 24,100. If buyers manage to push through, the next milestone could be 24,500. For now, it’s a market that’s optimistic, but still reading the room before making its next move.

Stock Market On Tuesday: Sensex & Nifty Recap

Sensex: Jumped 544 points (0.71%) to close at 76,808.48, extending its winning streak for a third straight session.

Jumped 544 points (0.71%) to close at 76,808.48, extending its winning streak for a third straight session. Nifty 50: Added 135 points (0.57%) to settle at 23,989.15, ending just shy of the key 24,000 mark.

Added 135 points (0.57%) to settle at 23,989.15, ending just shy of the key 24,000 mark. Market Trend: Both benchmark indices closed in the green for the third consecutive trading day, reflecting continued positive sentiment among investors.

Key Takeaway: The strong close suggests that bulls remain in control, although traders are now watching whether Nifty can decisively reclaim and sustain above the 24,000 level.

Global Market Cues For Stock Market Today Asian Markets: Asian equities traded cautiously on Wednesday, with South Korea, Japan and Australia declining, while Hong Kong futures signalled a positive start.

Asian equities traded cautiously on Wednesday, with South Korea, Japan and Australia declining, while Hong Kong futures signalled a positive start. South Korea: The Kospi index fell 1.02%, leading losses across Asian markets as investors remained cautious ahead of key global developments.

The Kospi index fell 1.02%, leading losses across Asian markets as investors remained cautious ahead of key global developments. Japan: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.20%, reflecting subdued sentiment despite stronger-than-expected economic and trade data released overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.20%, reflecting subdued sentiment despite stronger-than-expected economic and trade data released overnight. Australia: Australia’s ASX 200 edged lower as investors assessed global market uncertainty and awaited fresh cues from major economies.

Australia’s ASX 200 edged lower as investors assessed global market uncertainty and awaited fresh cues from major economies. Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a mildly positive opening, offering some support to overall Asian market sentiment.

Hang Seng futures indicated a mildly positive opening, offering some support to overall Asian market sentiment. Wall Street: US markets ended mixed overnight as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in industrial and value-focused sectors.

US markets ended mixed overnight as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in industrial and value-focused sectors. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.64%, touching fresh record highs and outperforming broader US equity benchmarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.64%, touching fresh record highs and outperforming broader US equity benchmarks. S&P 500: The broader S&P 500 index declined 0.57% as technology stocks faced significant profit-booking pressure.

The broader S&P 500 index declined 0.57% as technology stocks faced significant profit-booking pressure. Nasdaq Composite: The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15%, weighed down by sharp declines in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15%, weighed down by sharp declines in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks. Technology Stocks: Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Micron and Broadcom witnessed notable declines as investors booked profits in the sector.

Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Micron and Broadcom witnessed notable declines as investors booked profits in the sector. Large-Cap Movers: Apple and Alphabet managed gains, while Microsoft and Tesla closed lower amid mixed investor sentiment.

Apple and Alphabet managed gains, while Microsoft and Tesla closed lower amid mixed investor sentiment. SpaceX Rally: SpaceX shares surged 4.83%, helping the company become one of the most valuable businesses in the US.

SpaceX shares surged 4.83%, helping the company become one of the most valuable businesses in the US. Japan Exports: Japan’s exports jumped 17% year-on-year in May, exceeding market expectations and highlighting resilient external demand.

Japan’s exports jumped 17% year-on-year in May, exceeding market expectations and highlighting resilient external demand. Japan Imports: Imports increased 12.5% annually, reflecting steady domestic consumption and improving economic activity across sectors.

Imports increased 12.5% annually, reflecting steady domestic consumption and improving economic activity across sectors. Japan Trade Balance: Japan’s trade deficit narrowed to 378.7 billion yen, significantly better than analysts had projected. What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today? US-Iran Peace Deal: The Market’s New Favourite Plot Twist Investors are keeping a close watch on the evolving US-Iran peace deal, which is slowly turning into one of the biggest market-moving stories. The proposed agreement could allow Iran to resume oil exports, access a massive $300 billion development fund, and gradually unlock frozen assets. Naturally, this has improved risk appetite and lifted sentiment across global markets. You Might Be Interested In Stock Market Outlook Today: GIFT Nifty Flat; Can Nifty Cross 24,000 Today?

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, KIMS, Bharat Forge & More

Pizza Hut Sold for $2.7 Billion Strait of Hormuz: Why Traders Can’t Look Away The real spotlight, though, stays on the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. If the peace deal works out and reopens everything in a smooth way with normal tanker flow, then global crude supplies might rise and oil prices could remain more calm. That’s especially helpful for oil-importing nations like India. For now, however, markets are watching it like some kind of suspense series, people enjoy the plot, but they do not want to pop the champagne too early. They are still waiting for the last episode, sort of, before they start celebrating. Key Global Commodity & Currency Market Market Asset/Indicator Price/Level Movement Gold Market Spot Gold $4,348.93/oz +0.4% Gold Market Gold Futures $4,368.40/oz +0.3% Precious Metals Spot Silver $70.47/oz +0.4% Crude Oil Market Brent Crude $79.35/barrel +0.49% Crude Oil Market WTI Crude $76.44/barrel +0.51% Currency Market Dollar Index 99.53 Slightly Lower Currency Market Euro $1.1611 Steady Currency Market British Pound $1.3430 Little Changed Currency Market Japanese Yen 160.43 per US Dollar Stable (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: Why Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Against OpenAI Was Dismissed By US Court….