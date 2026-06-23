What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Top Triggers Driving Dalal Street; Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus

Indian Stock Market Today: Calm Start After a Busy Global Backdrop- Dalal Street is expected to open on a flat and slightly cautious note on Tuesday, as investors try to make sense of mixed global cues. With uncertainty still swirling around the US-Iran peace deal and shifting expectations on US interest rate cuts or hikes, market participants are in no hurry to take bold directional bets. It’s more of a “wait and watch” morning than a risk-on rally. That said, Monday belonged to the bulls. Indian equities managed a steady climb, supported by easing crude oil prices and optimism around progress in US-Iran talks. The Sensex gained 291.17 points (0.38%) to close at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 added 89.80 points (0.37%), finishing at 24,102.90. Overall, the tone remains cautiously optimistic, with global headlines still doing most of the heavy lifting for sentiment today.

Stock Market On Monday

Sensex: +291.17 points (+0.38%) -> 77,094.07

Nifty 50: +89.80 points (+0.37%) -> 24,102.90

Indian equities ended higher on Monday, supported by optimism around US-Iran talks and easing crude oil prices, which boosted overall risk appetite and strengthened market sentiment across key sectors.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets: Asian indices traded mostly lower amid concerns over rising oil prices and expectations of interest rate hikes. Broader sentiment remained cautious with weakness across major regional markets.

Asian indices traded mostly lower amid concerns over rising oil prices and expectations of interest rate hikes. Broader sentiment remained cautious with weakness across major regional markets. MSCI Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) : The index slipped 0.5% , reflecting muted investor sentiment and persistent caution over global inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.

The index slipped , reflecting muted investor sentiment and persistent caution over global inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. Japan (Nikkei 225): The Nikkei fell 0.36% , as investors booked profits despite underlying strength in economic data and manufacturing momentum.

The Nikkei fell , as investors booked profits despite underlying strength in economic data and manufacturing momentum. Japan (Topix): The Topix declined 0.44% , tracking broader weakness across Japanese equities amid global risk-off sentiment.

The Topix declined , tracking broader weakness across Japanese equities amid global risk-off sentiment. South Korea (Kospi): Kospi dropped sharply 1.54% , weighed down by risk aversion and pressure on export-oriented stocks.

Kospi dropped sharply , weighed down by risk aversion and pressure on export-oriented stocks. South Korea (Kosdaq): Kosdaq plunged 3.43% , indicating strong selling pressure in technology and growth-oriented small-cap stocks.

Kosdaq plunged , indicating strong selling pressure in technology and growth-oriented small-cap stocks. Hong Kong (Hang Seng Futures) : Futures pointed to a higher opening, suggesting possible recovery after recent volatility in Chinese and regional markets.