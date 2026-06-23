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Home > Business News > What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Top Triggers Driving Dalal Street; Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus

What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Top Triggers Driving Dalal Street; Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus

Indian stock market is expected to open flat as global cues remain mixed, with Gift Nifty signals, US-Iran peace talks, crude oil trends, and Fed policy expectations shaping sentiment. Track key drivers influencing Dalal Street today.

Stock Market Today, 23 June
Stock Market Today, 23 June

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 08:38 IST

Indian Stock Market Today: Calm Start After a Busy Global Backdrop- Dalal Street is expected to open on a flat and slightly cautious note on Tuesday, as investors try to make sense of mixed global cues. With uncertainty still swirling around the US-Iran peace deal and shifting expectations on US interest rate cuts or hikes, market participants are in no hurry to take bold directional bets. It’s more of a “wait and watch” morning than a risk-on rally. That said, Monday belonged to the bulls. Indian equities managed a steady climb, supported by easing crude oil prices and optimism around progress in US-Iran talks. The Sensex gained 291.17 points (0.38%) to close at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 added 89.80 points (0.37%), finishing at 24,102.90. Overall, the tone remains cautiously optimistic, with global headlines still doing most of the heavy lifting for sentiment today.

Stock Market On Monday

  • Sensex: +291.17 points (+0.38%) -> 77,094.07
  • Nifty 50: +89.80 points (+0.37%) -> 24,102.90

Indian equities ended higher on Monday, supported by optimism around US-Iran talks and easing crude oil prices, which boosted overall risk appetite and strengthened market sentiment across key sectors.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? 

Global Market Cues

  • Asian Markets: Asian indices traded mostly lower amid concerns over rising oil prices and expectations of interest rate hikes. Broader sentiment remained cautious with weakness across major regional markets.
  • MSCI Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan): The index slipped 0.5%, reflecting muted investor sentiment and persistent caution over global inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Japan (Nikkei 225): The Nikkei fell 0.36%, as investors booked profits despite underlying strength in economic data and manufacturing momentum.
  • Japan (Topix): The Topix declined 0.44%, tracking broader weakness across Japanese equities amid global risk-off sentiment.
  • South Korea (Kospi): Kospi dropped sharply 1.54%, weighed down by risk aversion and pressure on export-oriented stocks.
  • South Korea (Kosdaq): Kosdaq plunged 3.43%, indicating strong selling pressure in technology and growth-oriented small-cap stocks.
  • Hong Kong (Hang Seng Futures): Futures pointed to a higher opening, suggesting possible recovery after recent volatility in Chinese and regional markets.

US Market Cues

  • Dow Jones: The index rose 148.01 points (+0.29%) to 51,712.71, supported by gains in industrial stocks despite broader tech weakness.
  • S&P 500: The index declined 27.79 points (-0.37%) to 7,472.79, as technology stocks weighed on overall market performance.
  • Nasdaq Composite: The Nasdaq fell sharply 351.33 points (-1.32%) to 26,166.60, reflecting heavy selling pressure in large-cap technology stocks.

Domestic Market Cues (India)

  • Gift Nifty: Gift Nifty traded around 24,149, showing a premium of nearly 26 points, indicating a mildly positive start for Indian equities amid supportive global signals.

Japan Economic Data

  • Japan’s manufacturing sector showed strength:
  • PMI rose to 54.9 in June from 54.5 in May
  • Growth remained near multi-year highs, indicating strong industrial momentum
  • Japan Bond Yields
    • Japanese government bond yields edged higher on rate hike speculation:
    • 2-year yield: 1.41% (+0.5 bps)
    • 5-year yield: 1.91% (+0.5 bps)
    • 10-year yield: 2.680% (flat)

What will Trigger The Stock Market Today?

US-Iran Peace Talks: Geopolitics Keeps Markets on Edge

US President Donald Trump reiterated that stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains a top priority, even as global markets try to digest the possible economic ripple effects. The US has issued a 60-day license allowing Iran to export oil, which has slightly cooled geopolitical tension and supported risk sentiment. Still, the situation is far from settled, with investors watching every headline like it’s a breaking market candle, because in geopolitics, one statement can move oil, bonds, and nerves all at once.

You Might Be Interested In

India Core Sector Data: Growth Takes a Breather, Not a Break

India’s core sector growth slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5% in May 2026, down from 1.8% in April, mainly due to contraction in coal and petroleum output. In simple terms, the economy’s heavy engines have eased off the accelerator a bit. While it’s not a sharp slowdown, it does suggest some cooling in industrial momentum. For markets, it’s a reminder that growth doesn’t always run in a straight line, sometimes it pauses, stretches, and catches its breath before the next push.

Commodity & Currency Market Overview

Segment Instrument Level/Price Change/Status
Commodity Brent Crude $78.05/barrel +0.19%
Commodity WTI Crude $74.15/barrel +0.39%
Commodity Gold $4,191.09/oz Steady
Commodity Silver $64.92/oz -0.4%
Currency US Dollar Index 101.04 Near multi-year high
Currency Japanese Yen 161.55/$ Flat
Currency British Pound $1.3247 Flat
Currency Indian Rupee ₹94/$ Slightly weak / range-bound

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Stock Market Globally Today: JAPAN | SOUTH KOREA | Taiwan | US….

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What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Top Triggers Driving Dalal Street; Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus
Tags: Asian markets todayBrent crudecrude oil prices todayDalal Street newsFed interest rate outlookfinancial market updatesGIFT Nifty todayGlobal Market CuesIndia core sector dataIndian stock market todaySensex Nifty outlookstock market news Indiastock market opening predictionUS Iran Peace TalksWall Street update

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What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Top Triggers Driving Dalal Street; Gift Nifty Signals, US-Iran Deal & Global Cues In Focus
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