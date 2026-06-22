What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today? Top Weekend Developments Investors Need To Watch

Indian Stock Market Today: Good morning, enthusiasts! What’s Driving Markets Today? So, Buckle up for another action-packed trading session. Dalal Street looks set to kick off Monday on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open higher as optimism over progress in the US-Iran peace talks lifts global sentiment. But don’t get too comfortable just yet. Traders and market experts warn that rising crude oil prices and climbing global bond yields could quickly spoil the mood by reviving inflation concerns and fuelling expectations of higher US interest rates. For investors, it’s shaping up to be a session where global headlines may matter just as much as company fundamentals, so stay alert, stay selective, and trade wisely.

Stock Market On Friday

Sensex: Fell 607.08 points (0.78%) to 76,802.90.

Nifty 50: Declined 154.90 points (0.64%) to 24,013.10.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, breaking a five-session winning streak, led by heavy selling in IT stocks.

Indian benchmark indices snapped a five-session winning streak on Friday as a sharp sell-off in IT stocks dragged markets lower. The Sensex tumbled 607 points (0.78%) to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 shed 155 points (0.64%), ending the session at 24,013.10.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

Domestic Market Cues Gift Nifty: Gift Nifty traded around 24,154 , nearly 97 points above the previous Nifty futures close, signalling a positive opening.

Gift Nifty traded around , nearly above the previous Nifty futures close, signalling a positive opening. RBI Outlook: RBI policymakers maintained a wait-and-watch stance, highlighting uncertainty over inflation and growth amid evolving geopolitical developments. Global Market Cues Asian Markets: Asian equities traded mostly higher as optimism over progress in US-Iran peace talks lifted sentiment despite mixed regional performances.

Asian equities traded mostly higher as optimism over progress in US-Iran peace talks lifted sentiment despite mixed regional performances. Japan: Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.75% , while the Topix advanced 1.17% , supported by improved global risk appetite.

Japan’s rallied , while the advanced , supported by improved global risk appetite. South Korea: South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.54% , although the technology-heavy Kosdaq slipped 0.57% amid selective profit booking.

South Korea’s climbed , although the technology-heavy slipped amid selective profit booking. Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a weaker opening, reflecting cautious investor sentiment despite broader gains across Asian markets.

futures indicated a weaker opening, reflecting cautious investor sentiment despite broader gains across Asian markets. Wall Street Futures: US stock futures declined as investors weighed renewed interest rate concerns against progress in ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations.

US stock futures declined as investors weighed renewed interest rate concerns against progress in ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations. US Futures Performance: S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% , Nasdaq futures lost 0.7% , and Dow futures slipped 0.4% .

futures fell , futures lost , and futures slipped . China Interest Rates: China’s central bank kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 13th straight month , signalling continued policy stability.

China’s central bank kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the , signalling continued policy stability. China LPR: The one-year Loan Prime Rate remained at 3.00%, while the five-year LPR stayed unchanged at 3.50%. What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today? US-IRAN Peace Talks Lift Hopes, But Markets Stay on Guard Could diplomacy finally be winning over conflict? That’s the question keeping global investors hooked. Fresh optimism emerged after Iranian negotiators reported meaningful progress in talks with the United States, while officials from Qatar and Pakistan confirmed that the first round ended on a positive note. The two sides have reportedly agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a broader peace agreement, offering markets a welcome breather from geopolitical tensions. Still, seasoned traders caution that until a final deal is signed, volatility remains firmly on the table. You Might Be Interested In Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Can Nifty Hold 24,000?

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Vasavi Group Launches Exclusive Customer Offers at Vasavi Sarovar with Savings of Up to Rs. 22 Lakhs Commodities & Currency Watch Asset/Class Latest Update Key Takeaway Brent Crude Up 0.83% to $81.24/barrel Rose as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed and US-Iran peace talks remained fragile. WTI Crude Up 2.04% to $77.40/barrel Stronger gains reflected persistent supply concerns amid geopolitical uncertainty. Spot Gold Up 1.2% to $4,209.03/oz Rebounded after hitting a one-week low in the previous session. US Gold Futures (August) Down 0.5% to $4,225.80/oz Futures edged lower despite a recovery in spot gold prices. Spot Silver Up 2.6% to $66.60/oz Silver outperformed precious metals, posting strong gains. US Dollar Remained Firm Supported by lingering uncertainty surrounding the evolving US-Iran peace process. British Pound Down 0.24% to $1.32055 Weakened against the US dollar. Euro Down 0.1% to $1.1462 Slipped slightly amid broad dollar strength. Japanese Yen 161.53 per US Dollar Hovered near a two-year low as the yen remained under pressure. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Can Nifty Hold 24,000?