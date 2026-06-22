What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today? Top Weekend Developments Investors Need To Watch

Indian Stock Market Today: Good morning, enthusiasts! What’s Driving Markets Today? So, Buckle up for another action-packed trading session. Dalal Street looks set to kick off Monday on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open higher as optimism over progress in the US-Iran peace talks lifts global sentiment. But don’t get too comfortable just yet. Traders and market experts warn that rising crude oil prices and climbing global bond yields could quickly spoil the mood by reviving inflation concerns and fuelling expectations of higher US interest rates. For investors, it’s shaping up to be a session where global headlines may matter just as much as company fundamentals, so stay alert, stay selective, and trade wisely.
Stock Market On Friday
- Sensex: Fell 607.08 points (0.78%) to 76,802.90.
- Nifty 50: Declined 154.90 points (0.64%) to 24,013.10.
- Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, breaking a five-session winning streak, led by heavy selling in IT stocks.
Indian benchmark indices snapped a five-session winning streak on Friday as a sharp sell-off in IT stocks dragged markets lower. The Sensex tumbled 607 points (0.78%) to close at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 shed 155 points (0.64%), ending the session at 24,013.10.
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.