Popular tech Youtuber Sanchit Shokeen aka Techbar has garnered more than 2 million-plus subscribers over the years on his Youtube channel. He creates a wide range of videos like tech item reviews, unboxing videos, comparing brand products, and many more. In one of his recent videos, he took all his audience on a virtual tour around his studio and that was highly liked by his viewers.

Techbar’s studio is extremely spacious with a wide range of high-tech professional equipments. It hosts multiple sets inside the same studio, each designated for individual purposes. Firstly, he has the usual sit-on set up with a table, chair, and mics of course! This is the usual place from where he sits and talks. He has two Hollywood mics and uses them to shoot his videos. His light setting is a stellar one as he uses Godox SL-150W which illuminates a wide area keeping the entire look very natural. He further has a Bahubali foldable light stand fixed with other artificial lights attached to it as it illuminates and properly focuses on the tech product he is making the video on. To give a very professional look, he had kept the color of this wall grey. The further elements in his background include a globe and a blue-colored table lamp.

His second setup is a bit messy in nature with too many items, countered with books because that setup is tailor-made for Behind the Scenes Videos. It had cameras, mics, and lights for a proper visual and sound. To counter the heavyweight of the camera, he wittily manages them by keeping heavy books on the stand.

His third setup is very closely related to his second setup as just dragging a single chair into the second setup creates room for the third one. It is thus, diagonal to the second one and uses the same mic, camera and lights. It is set amidst an artsy background with pretty wall decors and most importantly his “Golden Play Button” attached to the wall. Otherwise, the set includes a laptop, a widescreen monitor with its essential output devices, tablet, lenscape bags, and homepod that helps him in his researching and pre-production process besides shooting videos from the same.

He also has a separate aesthetic furniture where he stores all the important items like headphones, charges, etc. The messiest area in his room is a small container that stores all phone and other device chargers and all other wired and wireless items, even an extension board! He funnily refers to the place as a dumping zone. He also has a rejuvenation spot in his studio that is extremely luxurious and posh. It has a 65inch TV, soundbar, and comfy sofas where they sit and chill when there is lesser work pressure. He also has a “Techbar” nameplate fixed on his walls that can be lit when required. His studio also includes a kitchen, dining space, separate managerial area, cleaning, and technical equipments placed in various racks and drawers. It also hosts a wardrobe with food items stored and the white body of the wardrobe is used to write schedules. A separate office cabin has all essential items stored in it and the editing space is also segregated with all high-tech amenities. His virtual studio tour finally ended with a magnificent balcony video that was all worth it.

Earlier in 2019 also, he did a studio tour video and received lots of love and appreciation for it. Thus, after the renovation of his studio, he did this video again. His professional yet homely well-designed studio received around 444k views and was appreciated even more by the audience this time!