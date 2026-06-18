What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? From Gift Nifty To The US-Iran Peace Deal And Fed Meeting; Top Clues Investors Must Know

Stock Market Today: will it be a bulls day today? The Indian stock market is likely to begin Thursday’s session on a cautious note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open largely unchanged as investors weigh supportive geopolitical developments against a more restrictive US monetary outlook. While the interim US-Iran peace agreement has lifted global risk appetite and eased concerns over energy supplies, the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy signals have tempered market enthusiasm by hinting that interest rates could remain higher for longer. Despite the mixed global backdrop, domestic equities enter the day with healthy momentum after posting gains for four consecutive sessions. On Wednesday, the Sensex advanced 347.14 points, or 0.45%, to finish at 77,155.62, while the Nifty 50 climbed 96.55 points, or 0.40%, to close at 24,085.70.
For market participants, the current setup presents a delicate balancing act. Softer crude oil prices and improving geopolitical sentiment are supporting investor confidence, but expectations of tighter US monetary policy may continue to limit aggressive buying. As a result, traders may find better opportunities in selective stock-specific plays while keeping a close watch on global developments for the market’s next major trigger.
Stock Market On Wednesday
Sensex
- Closed at 77,155.62
- Gained 347.14 points
- Advanced 0.45%
- Registered its fourth consecutive day of gains
Nifty 50
- Settled at 24,085.70
- Rose 96.55 points
- Added 0.40%
- Extended its winning streak to four straight sessions
Indian benchmark indices are poised for a muted start after extending their winning streak for a fourth straight session. While easing crude oil prices and geopolitical optimism continue to support sentiment, investors remain cautious ahead of fresh global cues and the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
Global And Domestic Cues For The Indian Stock Market Today
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