What’s Shaping The Stock Market Today? From Gift Nifty To The US-Iran Peace Deal And Fed Meeting; Top Clues Investors Must Know

Stock Market Today: will it be a bulls day today? The Indian stock market is likely to begin Thursday’s session on a cautious note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open largely unchanged as investors weigh supportive geopolitical developments against a more restrictive US monetary outlook. While the interim US-Iran peace agreement has lifted global risk appetite and eased concerns over energy supplies, the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy signals have tempered market enthusiasm by hinting that interest rates could remain higher for longer. Despite the mixed global backdrop, domestic equities enter the day with healthy momentum after posting gains for four consecutive sessions. On Wednesday, the Sensex advanced 347.14 points, or 0.45%, to finish at 77,155.62, while the Nifty 50 climbed 96.55 points, or 0.40%, to close at 24,085.70.

For market participants, the current setup presents a delicate balancing act. Softer crude oil prices and improving geopolitical sentiment are supporting investor confidence, but expectations of tighter US monetary policy may continue to limit aggressive buying. As a result, traders may find better opportunities in selective stock-specific plays while keeping a close watch on global developments for the market’s next major trigger.

Stock Market On Wednesday

Sensex

Closed at 77,155.62

Gained 347.14 points

Advanced 0.45%

Registered its fourth consecutive day of gains

Nifty 50

Settled at 24,085.70

Rose 96.55 points

Added 0.40%

Extended its winning streak to four straight sessions

Indian benchmark indices are poised for a muted start after extending their winning streak for a fourth straight session. While easing crude oil prices and geopolitical optimism continue to support sentiment, investors remain cautious ahead of fresh global cues and the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Global And Domestic Cues For The Indian Stock Market Today

Asian Markets: Asian markets traded higher after the US-Iran peace deal improved investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.35% above 71,000 for the first time, Topix gained 1.27%, Kospi rose 0.89%, while Kosdaq slipped 0.5%. Hang Seng futures indicated a weaker opening.

Asian markets traded higher after the US-Iran peace deal improved investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.35% above 71,000 for the first time, Topix gained 1.27%, Kospi rose 0.89%, while Kosdaq slipped 0.5%. Hang Seng futures indicated a weaker opening. Gift Nifty: Gift Nifty traded around 24,083 , nearly 11 points below the previous Nifty futures close, signalling a flat-to-muted start for the Indian stock market on Thursday.

Gift Nifty traded around , nearly the previous Nifty futures close, signalling a flat-to-muted start for the Indian stock market on Thursday. Wall Street: US markets closed lower after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signalled another possible rate hike this year. The Dow fell 507.12 points (0.98%) , the S&P 500 lost 1.21% , while the Nasdaq declined 1.34% .

US markets closed lower after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signalled another possible rate hike this year. The Dow fell , the S&P 500 lost , while the Nasdaq declined . Tech Stocks: Selling pressure hit US technology stocks, with Nvidia (-1.33%) , Microsoft (-3.79%) , Amazon (-3.46%) , Alphabet (-2.53%) , Apple (-1.10%) , Meta (-5.44%) , Tesla (-2.05%) , and SpaceX (-4.95%) ending in the red.

Selling pressure hit US technology stocks, with , , , , , , , and ending in the red. US Retail Sales: US retail sales rose 0.9% in May , comfortably beating economists’ expectations of 0.5% , signalling resilient consumer spending despite elevated borrowing costs and supporting the Fed’s cautious policy outlook.

US retail sales rose , comfortably beating economists’ expectations of , signalling resilient consumer spending despite elevated borrowing costs and supporting the Fed’s cautious policy outlook. Treasury Yields: Bond yields climbed following the Fed’s hawkish signals. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.461%, while the 2-year yield climbed to 4.207%, its highest since February 2025. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield also increased to 2.620%, reflecting expectations of tighter monetary policy. What Will Trigger The Indian Stock Market Today? US-Iran Peace Deal: Peace Returns, But Markets Stay Alert After weeks of uncertainty, the US and Iran have finally hit the pause button. The interim peace agreement, now in effect, has eased fears over global oil supplies and boosted investor confidence. But don’t pack away the caution just yet—President Donald Trump warned that military action could resume if the deal is breached, reminding markets that geopolitics can change direction in a heartbeat. US Fed Policy: Rates on Hold, Hawkishness Intact The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, but it wasn’t exactly a comforting pause. Fresh projections showed nine Fed officials still expect another rate hike before 2026 ends, signalling inflation remains public enemy number one. For traders, the message is clear: the rate hike conversation isn’t over, and markets will continue to react to every major economic data point. Commodities Market

Market Cue Key Highlights Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices extended losses after the US-Iran interim peace agreement raised hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports. Brent crude fell 1.12% to $78.66 per barrel, while WTI crude declined 1.28% to $75.81 per barrel. Gold & Silver Prices Gold rebounded after the previous session’s sell-off as easing geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices influenced sentiment. Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,322.41 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $4,343.10. Spot silver climbed 2.2% to $69.51 per ounce after a 3% decline a day earlier. US Dollar & Currencies The US Dollar Index (DXY) held near a two-month high at 100.31 as markets priced in another possible Fed rate hike. The euro traded at $1.1511, the British pound strengthened to $1.3318, while the Japanese yen weakened to 160.760 per dollar, its lowest level since 2024. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: Brent Oil Outlook Cut: Goldman Sachs Lowers Q4 2026 Forecast To $80 On Supply Recovery….