WhatsApp will soon come out with advertisements on its status showing page. Speaking about this move, one of the most popular messaging app Vice President Chris Daniels on Wednesday said that the company is planning to carry advertisements on the page which shows the status feature. Further speaking about the move, the vice president of the messaging app said they are planning to put up advertisements. Doing this, the company will get into a primary monetisation mode and also allowing businesses to reach people. However, the vice president of the service did not mention any timeline for this move as to when advertisement will start appearing.

Unhappy with this move, one of the co-founders of WhatsApp said that the Mark Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook and WhatsApp, was in a rush to make money from the social messaging app and undermine the elements of its encryption technology. Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp said this while speaking to a leading publication. He along with another co-founder has already left the company.

The company says that the idea behind this move is to make people understand the business and participate in it. Though no timeline has been given, but the talks of bringing advertisements on WhatsApp has been going on for quite some time.

WhatsApp currently has 1.5 billion users across the world out of which 250 million users are in India itself. In a very less time, WhatsApp has emerged as the most popular social messaging app which allows users to share video, photo, audio, GIF and text messages. It is one of the most used and reliable messaging application and is widely used in media houses and offices due to its group chat and video features.

Years before, there was news that WhatsApp will start charging people for using its services but that never happened. While the advertisements move is being talked, it still remains sceptical whether the company will take this move.

