LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

An RTI investigation reveals that 1.27 crore linen items, including towels, bedsheets and blankets, went missing from Indian Railways AC coaches between 2022 and 2026, causing an estimated loss of over Rs 104.51 crore. Here's what the data shows and how the railways are tackling the problem.

Where Are Indian Railways' Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches (Representative Image: ANI)
Where Are Indian Railways' Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 17:15 IST

Passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches on Indian Railways are used to getting a bedroll kit, free of cost, which includes bedsheets, a blanket, a pillow, a pillow cover and a face towel. But a new RTI-based investigation has revealed that a huge number of these items never come back to the railways.

According to an RTI investigation by The Indian Express, at least 1.27 crore linen items have gone missing from AC coaches between January 2022 and May 2026, resulting in an estimated loss of more than Rs 104.51 crore. The figures are based on information received under Right to Information (RTI) applications filed in 69 railway divisions and replies from 54 divisions in 16 railway zones.

You Might Be Interested In

The findings also reveal linen theft is a growing issue, with reported cases increasing by 56 per cent between 2022 and 2025.

Face Towels Top the List of Missing Items

The RTI data suggests that smaller items are the easiest to steal.

Here’s what disappeared between January 2022 and May 2026:

Linen Item Reported Missing
Face towels 46.54 lakh
Bedsheets 41.13 lakh
Pillow covers 23.59 lakh
Blankets 12.95 lakh
Pillows 2.76 lakh

The missing items are estimated to have cost the Railways Rs 104.51 crore. The actual losses could be even higher as some railway divisions either furnished incomplete data or did not respond to the RTI, the Indian Express said.

The timing of the probe is important, as it comes at a time when Indian Railways has fully restored complimentary bedroll services suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 8 lakh AC passengers receive these linen kits every night.

Which Railway Divisions Reported The Most Theft?

The RTI replies reveal that a few railway divisions account for the majority of linen thefts.

The divisions with the most missing linen items were:

Railway Division Missing Linen Items
Bikaner 25.76 lakh
Ranchi 9.31 lakh
Delhi 8.21 lakh
Mumbai 8.17 lakh
Jodhpur 8.09 lakh
Ahmedabad 6.94 lakh
Danapur 5.72 lakh

The report said 10 railway divisions in seven zones accounted for nearly 67 per cent of the total reported theft.

The nature of theft also varied between regions. The most common items stolen were bedsheets in Bikaner, towels in divisions such as Delhi, Ranchi, Mumbai, Danapur, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, and pillow covers in Sonpur and Bilaspur. The most stolen item in Jodhpur was a blanket.

Some Divisions Witnessed A Steep Rise, While Others Managed To Push It Down

The data shows differing trends across the rail network.

Bikaner recorded the highest jump, with the missing linen increasing from 2.99 lakh in 2022 to 12.34 lakh in 2025. Sonpur also witnessed a significant increase during the same period.

Not all divisions were seeing their numbers deteriorate.

Linen theft in Delhi came down by 79 per cent and Ahmedabad and Samastipur also reported big declines.

The linen thefts in Tiruchirappalli and Palakkad divisions did not occur during the period. The Adra division also registered zero cases, as it does not operate AC passenger coaches.

Contractors And Coach Attendants Frequently Pay The Price

While the missing linen is the property of Indian Railways, the financial burden often falls on contractors who are responsible for providing and managing bedroll services.

Contractors say missing items are deducted from their payments and these deductions often trickle down to AC coach attendants.

A supervisor of a bedroll distribution firm in the Solapur division told The Indian Express, “The theft of linen is a real problem for us. A significant portion of the earnings is deducted from the bill for these cases. We had a three-year contract with the Railways, but we had to end it in 14 months due to delay in payment.”

An AC coach attendant working under East Central Railway also described the financial impact:

“There are seven attendants in this train, with each managing an AC coach. We are paid on a daily basis, and I get ₹700 for a day’s work. So, if I work for 30 days without a break, I am entitled to about ₹21,000 in a month. But that doesn’t happen because every month around 2,000-3,000 is deducted for linen theft.”

How Is Indian Railways Trying To Prevent Linen Theft?

“Serious concern” was expressed by a Ministry of Railways spokesperson over the theft of linen, and steps were being taken to prevent such incidents and take action against the offenders. The railways also “cannot establish” any evidence of staff collusion in these thefts, the spokesperson said.

To reduce the losses, Indian Railways has introduced a number of measures, like:

  • CCTV cameras in new AC coaches;
  • Coach Mitra app to help attendants track linen distribution
  • Contractor Staff Police Verification
  • Passengers’ reminders to turn in bedrolls before arrival at destination
  • Some railway divisions have dedicated AC coach attendants
  • Surprise checks by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and inspection of baggage in cases of suspected theft

The RPF has also reiterated that theft of railway linen is a non-bailable offence under the Railway Property Act.

But the RTI findings indicate that Indian Railways still faces a big operational challenge in preventing bedrolls from going missing. The rising losses indicate a need for better supervision and more public awareness of the protection of public property, as millions of passengers continue to travel in AC coaches every year.

Also Read: What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches
Tags: indian railways

RELATED News

Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means

What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

8th Pay Commission: Applications Open For Consultant Posts Until August 31; Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Is 59% Of Large And Midcap Stocks Trading Below Their Highs A Buying Opportunity? Here’s What Data Says

Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slip as Iran-US Tensions Lift Oil Prices

LATEST NEWS

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

Adhiraj Broghar Celebrates Bhoomi Pujan of The Crown Amid Dholera’s Expanding Growth

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows

Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’

South China Sea Row: Why China Rejects The 14-Nation Joint Statement Over Disputed Maritime Claims

SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

TG TET June 2026 Results Announced Today: Check Steps to Download, Direct Link and More

Will Flight Tickets Finally Get Cheaper? Here’s Why Supreme Court Stepped In

Pep Guardiola as Italy Head Coach? Paolo Maldini And Leonardo Eye Manchester City Legend For Azzurri Rebuild

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches
Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches
Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches
Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

QUICK LINKS