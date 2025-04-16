Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!

While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!

Against global uncertainty, the Indian stock market made a swift and surprising comeback. The domestic equity indices rebounded sharply, outperforming several global peers that are still grappling with the impact of US tariffs.

While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!

Stock Market


The Indian stock market continues to display sharp fluctuations, often swinging from steep gains to sudden drops within minutes. These swift movements reflect the volatility and unpredictability that define the market’s daily rhythm. While some sessions see exponential gains that surprise even seasoned investors, others witness sharp declines that send shockwaves across the financial ecosystem. Last week, the Indian market faced a massive jolt following the imposition of new tariffs by former US President Donald Trump. Predictions of a prolonged recovery began to emerge. However, Indian investors maintained optimism, expecting a turnaround despite global headwinds.

Markets Rebound Despite Global Weakness

Against global uncertainty, the Indian stock market made a swift and surprising comeback. The domestic equity indices rebounded sharply, outperforming several global peers that are still grappling with the impact of US tariffs. The Sensex and Nifty posted strong gains, backed by investor confidence and the belief that the Indian economy would remain relatively insulated from the trade tensions.

Stability Returns Amid Global Volatility

While global markets continue to show signs of struggle, India’s equity market has shown signs of stability and consistent recovery. Analysts attribute the quick bounce-back to resilient domestic demand and investor faith in India’s long-term growth story.

Here Are The Key Factors Behind The Chnegs In The Market 

Global Market Snapshot: Tariffs, Trades & Trends

Gold Shines Bright- Gold prices touched a record high as the dollar dipped and trade worries intensified.
Spot gold hit $3,266.65, while US futures climbed to $3,279.20.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wall Street Ends in Red- US stocks closed lower on tariff concerns despite strong bank earnings.
Nvidia plunged 6.33% after hours, while the Dow fell 155 points.

India’s Trade Deficit Widens- Exports in March rose 0.7% to $41.97B, while imports surged 11.3% to $63.51B.
This pushed the monthly trade deficit to $21.54B.

Crude Oil Edges Up- Oil prices ticked higher amid shifting US trade policies.
Brent crude rose to $64.77, and WTI hit $61.42 per barrel.

Asian Markets See Red- Most Asian indices opened lower, tracking Wall Street’s overnight losses.
Nikkei dropped 0.3%, Kospi lost 0.2%, and Topix slid 0.05%.

Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start- Gift Nifty traded at 23,273, about 68 points below Nifty futures’ close.
This hints at a subdued start for Indian equities.

India-US Trade Talks Heat Up- India signed the first phase of a trade deal with the US.
Both nations aim to hit $500B in bilateral trade by 2030.

Inflation at 67-Month Low- March CPI inflation eased to 3.34%, the slowest since August 2019.
Food prices softened, supporting expectations of future rate cuts.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Markets Open in Red As Sensex Falls 121 Points – Here’s What To Expect Ahead

Filed under

latest share market updates

newsx

YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani...
In a recent ruling, supre

‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra
Stock Market

While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!
newsx

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Over Forest Destruction, Orders Immediate Restoration
West Bengal CM Mamata Ban

Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues
newsx

Marco Rubio Warns H-1B, Green Card Holders Amid Pro-Palestine Protests, ‘US Visas Are A Privilege,...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani Haryana

YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani...

‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra

‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Over Forest Destruction, Orders Immediate Restoration

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Over Forest Destruction, Orders Immediate Restoration

Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues

Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues

Marco Rubio Warns H-1B, Green Card Holders Amid Pro-Palestine Protests, ‘US Visas Are A Privilege, Not A Right’

Marco Rubio Warns H-1B, Green Card Holders Amid Pro-Palestine Protests, ‘US Visas Are A Privilege,...

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You