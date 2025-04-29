Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
White House Slams Amazon Plan to Display Tariff Costs as ‘Hostile and Political’

The White House sharply criticised Amazon on Tuesday following reports that the e-commerce giant plans to begin displaying the impact of Trump’s tariffs directly on product listings.

The White House sharply criticised Amazon on Tuesday following reports that the e-commerce giant plans to begin displaying the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs directly on product listings — a move that could publicly link rising prices to the administration’s trade policy, CNN reported.

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said during a press briefing, calling the move “another reason why Americans should buy American.”

Leavitt’s comments came in response to a Punchbowl News report that Amazon will soon show the portion of a product’s cost that is due to tariffs, listed next to the total price. The move, if implemented, would make visible to consumers how Trump’s tariffs are influencing prices across the platform.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt confirmed she had discussed the development with President Trump earlier that morning. She also cited a 2021 Reuters report linking Amazon to a “Chinese propaganda arm” to suggest the company’s motivations were not purely economic.

“This is another reason why we are onshoring critical supply chains here at home,” she added, according to CNN.

Amazon shares fell more than 1% in early trading following the remarks.

The move puts Amazon and its billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, in a potentially awkward position with the administration. While Bezos has made efforts to support Trump in his second term — including a $1 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund and a recent dinner at the White House — Tuesday’s announcement may strain that rapport, report suggests.

Leavitt declined to comment on what the fallout might mean for the relationship between Trump and Bezos. Trump had praised the Amazon founder in an interview published Monday by The Atlantic, saying, “He’s 100 percent. He’s been great.”

However, Bezos’ net worth has reportedly dropped by billions this year, according to Bloomberg, due in part to the economic impact of Trump’s sweeping tariff policies.

 

newsx

