Who Is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Meet Infosys Veteran Chosen To Succeed Salil Parekh As CEO

Ashiss Kumar Dash, a three-decade Infosys veteran who helped some of the world’s biggest companies adopt AI, cloud and digital technologies, has been named the company’s next CEO. Infosys announced on Thursday that Ashiss Kumar Dash will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2027, succeeding Salil Parekh after the completion of his second term of more than nine years. His appointment as CEO Designate takes effect on the same date and is for five years, subject to shareholder approval.

Reportedly, the appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, with the company betting on an internal leader to steer its next phase of growth.

Ashiss Kumar Dash built a 31-year career inside Infosys

Unlike leaders known mainly for IT services, Ashiss Kumar Dash built his reputation by helping traditional industries embrace digital technologies. He joined Infosys in 1995 as a Senior Engagement Manager and rose steadily through the organisation over nearly 31 years.

Before being named CEO Designate, Ashiss Kumar Dash served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability. He led a business portfolio spanning more than 12 industry verticals, working with Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies on AI, cloud and digital transformation projects.

Ashiss Kumar Dash led AI, strategy and sustainability initiatives

His responsibilities extended beyond revenue growth. He oversaw strategy, operational excellence, innovation and AI-led business transformation across Infosys’ global operations while also leading the company’s sustainability business.

As per reports, Infosys said Ashiss Kumar Dash has held senior leadership positions across customer-facing businesses, delivery and global operations in multiple geographies. The company added that he has “consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash to lead Infosys through AI transformation

The Board said Dash’s mix of strategic thinking, commercial understanding and technology delivery experience makes him well suited to lead Infosys through its next phase of AI-led transformation while preserving the company’s long-standing strengths.

Reports say that Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said, “The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO.”

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