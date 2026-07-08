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Home > Business News > Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank’s New MD & CEO

Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank’s New MD & CEO

Who is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? RBI has approved the Canara Bank veteran as South Indian Bank's next MD & CEO. Know his career, experience and leadership plans.

Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank's New MD & CEO (Image: LinkedIn: Mahesh M Pai, CAMS)
Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank's New MD & CEO (Image: LinkedIn: Mahesh M Pai, CAMS)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 12:28 IST

South Indian Bank will have a new leader soon. In a significant leadership change for the Kerala-based private lender, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as the next Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

Pai has nearly three decades of experience with Canara Bank and will take charge from October 1, 2026, for a period of three years. But his appointment will be subject to the approval of the South Indian Bank board and shareholders.

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The announcement has generated considerable interest in the banking industry, with many asking who Mahesh Muralidhar Pai is and what he can do for South Indian Bank as lenders rush their digital transformation.

Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai?

Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, 50, is presently the chief general manager (digital banking & innovation) at Canara Bank. He has over 30 years of banking experience across various key functions, including governance, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail banking, agriculture finance and MSME lending.

During his tenure at Canara Bank, Pai has been part of many high-impact initiatives and is known for his traditional banking skills blended with technology-led innovation.

He helped in setting up a dedicated gold loan vertical for the bank. He handled one of the largest operational zones of Canara Bank, which gave him extensive experience in managing large-scale banking operations.

International Banking Background

Pai also has international exposure to his new role.

He worked in the New York operations of Canara Bank during his career, gaining experience in international banking and overseas financial operations. His stint overseas is expected to bring in a wider perspective, with South Indian Bank looking to strengthen its business and technology capabilities.

Leadership Outside Canara Bank

Apart from his executive responsibilities, Pai has been a member of several key financial and industry bodies representing Canara Bank.

He was also director at Canara Bank Tanzania Ltd and was representing the bank at the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), SWIFT India Domestic Services Pvt. Ltd and the Secondary Loan Market Association.

He is also presently a director on the Board of Karnataka State Financial Corporation and Canara Bank Securities Ltd.

These positions have given him exposure to policy discussions, financial markets, and corporate governance outside of the normal banking operations.

Why Is South Indian Bank Betting On Mahesh Muralidhar Pai?

South Indian Bank seems to be counting on Pai’s blend of operational expertise and digital leadership.

Pai has board-level experience across almost all segments of universal banking, the bank said. He is a well-known strategic thinker and executor, with integrity and good relationships across the banking & technology ecosystems.

His digital banking experience could be especially useful as lenders continue to invest in technology, customer experience and digital products to stay competitive.

The bank has also clarified that Pai is not related to any of the present directors of the bank by blood or marriage.

When Is He Going to Take Over?

The RBI has approved Pai’s appointment for a term of three years, effective from October 1, 2026.

His official assumption of charge is subject to the board and shareholder approval of South Indian Bank. The bank has scheduled its meeting for July 16, 2026, when it expects to review the shareholder approval.

The rest of the approvals are awaited and if all goes through, Mahesh Muralidhar Pai will take over as the next MD and CEO of South Indian Bank on October 1. He will take over the present leadership of the bank at a time when the industry is undergoing rapid changes in technology and regulations.

Also Read: Knack Packaging IPO: Shares Jump Over 10% on Debut; Buy, Hold or Book Profits Now?

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Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank’s New MD & CEO
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Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank’s New MD & CEO

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Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai? Canara Bank Veteran Set to Become South Indian Bank’s New MD & CEO
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