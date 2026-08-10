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Home > Business News > Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana acquires India's costliest single-unit penthouse at DLF The Dahlias, Gurugram, for ₹271 crore

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 19:36 IST

The Indian luxury real estate market has reached a new benchmark following a record-breaking transaction in Gurugram. A single penthouse in DLF’s ultra-luxury project, ‘The Dahlias’, located in Sector 54, Golf Course Road, was sold for a mind-boggling ₹271 crore. The high-value deal stands as the most expensive single-unit residential purchase ever recorded in India, officially positioning Gurugram alongside super-prime global destinations like Mumbai and Manhattan.  

Who Is Manav Sardana?

The man behind India’s costliest single-unit property deal is industrialist and entrepreneur Manav Sardana. He is the son of S.B. Sardana, who co-founded Imperial Auto Industries in 1969. Headquartered in Faridabad, Imperial Auto expanded over decades to become one of India’s largest manufacturers and global exporters of fluid transmission systems for the automotive sector. Sardana has served as a key executive and director across a dozen corporate entities linked to the parent group, including Imperial Silicon and Kreuz Hydraulics. The family’s financial profile saw a massive liquidity event when global private equity firm Warburg Pincus acquired a controlling stake in Imperial Auto Industries, paving the way for substantial private investments in ultra-luxury assets.

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The Details Behind ₹271 Crore Penthouse Purchase

Sardana’s newly acquired residence at The Dahlias sets an extraordinary price benchmark for residential properties in the National Capital Region. The penthouse features an expansive 17,200 square feet of super area and 10,500 square feet of carpet area, translating to approximately ₹1.58 lakh per square foot on super area and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per square foot on carpet area. This purchase comfortably surpasses previous luxury records in the same development, including ace investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela’s acquisition of an apartment for over ₹120.71 crore and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s purchase of a unit for nearly ₹69 crore.

Also Read: Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

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Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore
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Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

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Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore
Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore
Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore
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