Ratan Tata’s legacy took an unexpected turn as nearly Rs 500 crore from his estate was bequeathed to Mohini Mohan Dutta, a name unfamiliar to many in his inner circle. The revelation has sparked curiosity about Dutta’s decades-long, yet largely private, association with the late industrialist.

Late business magnate and philanthropist Ratan Tata allocated a significant portion of his residual wealth to an unexpected beneficiary. According to a report by The Economic Times, nearly Rs 500 crore from his estate has been bequeathed to Mohini Mohan Dutta, an individual previously unknown to many within Tata’s close circles. Mr Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, named Mr Dutta among his inheritors in his will, though the distribution of assets is subject to probate and High Court certification, a process expected to take at least six months.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta, an entrepreneur based in Jamshedpur, was the co-owner of Stallion, a company that was later integrated into Tata Services. Before the merger, Mr Dutta held an 80% stake in Stallion, with Tata Industries owning the remaining 20%.

Mr Dutta revealed at Mr Tata’s funeral that their association began in Jamshedpur at the Dealers Hostel when he was just 24 years old. While not widely recognized before his name appeared in the will, insiders within the Tata Group suggest that Mr Dutta maintained a long-standing connection with Mr Tata and his family.

“He helped me out and really built me up,” Mr Dutta once told the media, emphasizing his close relationship with the late industrialist.

Ratan Tata and Mohini Mohan Dutta: Six Decade Association

His nearly six-decade-long association with Mr Tata was underscored when he was invited to the billionaire’s birth anniversary celebration at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai in December 2024—an event attended only by close associates and family members.

Adding to the family’s ties with the conglomerate, Mr Dutta’s daughter was also employed within the Tata Group. She initially worked at the Taj Hotels until 2015 before joining Tata Trusts, where she remained employed until 2024, according to Fortune.

Ratan Tata’s Will and Asset Distribution

Mr Tata’s will was made public approximately two weeks after his passing, revealing the allocation of his wealth among multiple beneficiaries. Apart from his brother and half-sisters, the will also ensured provisions for his household staff and executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu. Additionally, Mr Tata arranged for the lifelong care of his beloved pet dog, Tito.

His holdings included a beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house in Juhu, and fixed deposits exceeding Rs 350 crore. Meanwhile, his stakes in Tata Sons were transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, continuing his legacy of philanthropy and corporate stewardship.

