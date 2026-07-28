Who Is Nandita Sinha And Why Swiggy Picked Ex-Myntra CEO to Lead Instamart

Swiggy has brought in one of India’s most experienced consumer internet executives to run its quick commerce business Instamart as competition in the sector heats up. The company has appointed Nandita Sinha, the former CEO of Myntra, as the chief executive officer of Instamart effective August 3, replacing Amitesh Kumar Jha, who has stepped down from the role.

The leadership change is happening as India’s fast-commerce race heats up. Rivals such as Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart Minutes are expanding their dark store networks rapidly, improving delivery times and competing for a larger share of the country’s fast-growing market. Sinha’s appointment is one of the most closely watched management decisions by Swiggy this year, with investors also raising concerns over the slowing growth of Instamart.

Who Is Nandita Sinha?

Nandita Sinha has over 20 years of experience in retail, FMCG and e-commerce. But it was her tenure as the CEO of Myntra from January 2022 to earlier this year that she rose to much prominence, taking care of the growth of the fashion platform and its customer strategy. Sinha has done a B.Tech. in ceramic engineering from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, and an MBA in marketing and strategy from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi.

She started her career with Hindustan Unilever in the sales and brand management function.

Later, she joined Britannia Industries as a product manager. Later, Sinha co-founded an online platform, MyBabyCart, for baby products before venturing into Flipkart in 2013. Over the course of her career spanning more than 10 years, Sinha has held various leadership positions in several product categories, including personal care, beauty, books, furniture, and other merchandise across Flipkart. She then moved to customer growth and marketing, where she helped the company build its customer acquisition and engagement before taking over at Myntra.

A Proven Track Record

Sinha has established herself over the years as one of India’s top consumer technology executives. Besides being instrumental in Flipkart’s expansion strategy, she has been leading Myntra. She has been featured multiple times in Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women in Business She is very popular around using technology to scale companies, delight customers, strengthen brands & build consumer businesses.

Why Her Appointment At Swiggy Instamart Matters

Sinha is one of India’s most accomplished consumer internet leaders with a profound understanding of customers and strong operational expertise,’ said Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy.

She replaces Amitesh Kumar Jha, who has been leading Instamart since September 2024. Swiggy credited Jha with bolstering the platform’s differentiation strategy, including the launch of Noice and improvement in contribution margins at a critical time.

Sinha’s biggest challenge now will be to lead Instamart through its next phase of growth as competition in quick commerce heats up. Blinkit and Zepto are continuing to scale aggressively while Amazon and Flipkart are spending heavily to build their quick commerce presence, especially in smaller cities.