Naresh Goyal is the principal promoter and founder of Jet Airways. Goyal and his wife, Anita Goyal moved out from the board of directors of his own airlines started by Naresh Goyal 25 years ago.

Naresh Goyal, founder and principal promoter of the Jet Airways, along with his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of directors. His decision to step down from the top post came 25 years after he founded the company. The formal declaration of his exit from the Airlines has been confirmed. Presently, Naresh Goyal is in London and he is expected to address all 23,000 employees of Jet Airways from there only. Vinay Dubey, the current CEO of Jet Airways, is expected to stay in the organisation and take out jet airways from the current situation. Jet Airways’ lender association may start looking for a buyer who will buy 51% stakes of Naresh Goyal in the Airline.

Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal step down from Jet Airways Board due to financial crisis. So the SBI's take over formula is showing the results. Bank-led board to run the airlines for a time being.#NareshGoyal #JetAirways — Mohd Mustaquim (@Mustaquimm) March 25, 2019

Talking about Naresh Goyal, he is a non-resident Indian (NRI) and a businessman by profession. In the year 2016, he was listed as the sixteenth richest person in India, possessing a net worth of $1.9 billion, in the Forbes magazine. However, he is currently not in the Forbes list. In the 1990s, chairman and principal promoter of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal was alleged of having links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Sad to see the Pioneer of #indianflying #nareshgoyal step away from his own creation – however every good thing has to find to an end! — theGuruspeaks🇮🇳 (@spachisia) March 25, 2019

Naresh Goyal was born in Sangrur, Punjab in 1949 to a jewellery dealer. His father died when he was very young. His family suffered from a financial crisis when he was only 11 years old. After his graduation, he started his career as a cashier in a travel company run by his uncle. He started working at a minimal salary of Rs 300. In 1969, he was hired as a public relation manager of the Iraqi Airways and from 1971 to 1974, Goyal served as the relation manager in Royal Jordanian Airlines. In 1993, Naresh Goyal took the opportunity of the Skies Policy by the Government of India due to globalisation. He founded Jet Airways with the goal of providing sales and marketing representations to the foreign airlines in India.

In any company, if someone doesn't perform over a substantial time period, they are eventually shown the door. Then, how come cheapsters like #NareshGoyal, responsible for the #JetAirways mess, are clinging onto their posts while poor pilots are struggling for their livelihood. — Prasad S (@PR2thepoint) March 23, 2019

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More