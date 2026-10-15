Who Is Prem Watsa? His Net Worth, Fairfax’s ₹52,878-Crore IDBI Bank Stake Deal, India Connection, and Why He Is Called Canada’s ‘Warren Buffett’?

Indian-born billionaire investor Prem Watsa, widely known as the “Warren Buffett of Canada”, is set to expand his presence in India’s banking sector after the government approved Fairfax’s Rs52,878-crore bid for a controlling stake in IDBI Bank. The proposed acquisition would give his financial services group access to a banking business far larger than its existing Indian lender, CSB Bank. Born in Hyderabad and educated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Watsa built his career in Canada, turning Fairfax Financial Holdings into an international insurance and investment group with interests across banking, aviation, travel and financial services.

Who is Prem Watsa and what is his net worth?

Watsa founded Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel in 1984. A year later, he became chairman and chief executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings. The company was renamed Fairfax in 1987, with the name reflecting its philosophy of pursuing “fair, friendly acquisitions”.

Under his leadership, Fairfax expanded into property and casualty insurance and investments across several markets. The group reported total assets of $109.1 billion as of June 30, 2026. Its dedicated India investment vehicle, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, reported assets of $3.76 billion and equity of $2.94 billion on the same date.

The information provided does not establish Watsa’s personal net worth. However, the scale of Fairfax’s operations and its international investments underline the reach of the business he built.

Why Prem Watsa is called Canada’s ‘Warren Buffett’

Watsa earned the nickname because of his investment approach and long-term business strategy. Like the investment philosophy associated with Warren Buffett, his business has focused on acquiring stakes in established companies and building value over time.

His India strategy has covered several industries. Fairfax initially acquired a 77% interest in Thomas Cook India before reducing its holding. As of March 31, 2026, the promoter held 63.83% of the company.

In January 2015, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation was launched after raising around $1 billion to invest in Indian businesses over the long term. It became a key platform for the group’s investments in the country.

How Fairfax built its India connection beyond Tamil Nadu

One of Fairfax India’s major investments is Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, operated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL). Fairfax India raised its stake from 64% to 74% after buying an additional 10% interest from Siemens for $255 million. The Airports Authority of India and Karnataka’s state industrial development corporation each hold 13%. BIAL’s concession agreement with the Centre runs until 2068.

Fairfax also entered Indian banking through CSB Bank. In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India approved its acquisition of up to 51% in the lender, making CSB the first Indian bank to come under majority ownership of a foreign investor. Fairfax initially bought shares at Rs140 apiece.

In June 2024, it sold a 9.7% stake to meet regulatory requirements which reduced its holding from 49.72% to 40%. CSB reported total business of around Rs86,282 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. Its FY26 net profit rose 19% to Rs1,085 crore, and it operated 862 branches and 832 ATMs and cash recycler machines.

Fairfax’s other interests include capital markets and insurance. In May, Fairfax India agreed to raise its stake in IIFL Capital Services to 51% through a $211-million investment. Fairfax-linked FAL Corporation is set to hold 57.28% of Go Digit General Insurance following a merger approved by the Competition Commission of India. In April, the group sold its entire equity interest in Sanmar Chemical Enterprises for Rs248 crore.

Why the Rs52,878-crore IDBI Bank deal matters

The government approved Fairfax’s bid at Rs81 per share, above the benchmark of Rs75.99 established through two independent valuations. Officials described the offer as reasonable and above the prescribed benchmark.

An earlier attempt to sell the stake failed after initial bids did not meet the reserve price of Rs94.42 per share. The government subsequently revised its valuation approach, factoring in market multiples and asset-based methods amid fluctuations in IDBI Bank’s share price.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals, including the RBI’s fit-and-proper assessment. Fairfax has also been asked to merge CSB Bank with the acquired entity within two years.

How big is IDBI Bank compared with CSB Bank?

IDBI Bank recorded a net profit of Rs9,513 crore in FY26, up 27%, while its total business reached Rs6,00,789 crore. It operated 2,174 branches and 3,011 ATMs, making it substantially larger than CSB Bank in business, profitability and network.

The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $5.6 billion, more than the total assets reported by Fairfax India Holdings Corporation. However, Fairfax is pursuing the acquisition, and the deal should not be measured solely against the India investment vehicle’s balance sheet.

IDBI Bank has also undergone a major ownership change before. In 2019, it was reclassified as a private sector bank after LIC acquired a controlling 51% stake for Rs21,624 crore. If the Fairfax transaction is completed, the lender will have a new private promoter, while the government and LIC retain minority interests.

For Watsa, the deal would mark another major step in a decades-long investment journey, extending Fairfax’s reach from travel and aviation to a much larger banking franchise in India.

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