The youngest granddaughter of Arunkumar & Co., which is now ranked among the top half dozen diamond companies of India is all set to get hitched to Akash Ambani. As per sources, the families might announce the news in early December. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have done their schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Russel Mehta’s youngest daughter Shloka Mehta is the director of Rosy Blue Diamonds headed by Russell. Shloka is also the co-founder of ConnectFor which is an NGO that helps young minds grow. The organisation provides all the necessities of life such as shelter, food, education, etc. ConnectFor helps the volunteers to be in touch with NGOs that need them. Shloka went to study Anthropology at Princeton University, New Jersey and also pursued Masters in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science after completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School with Akash Ambani.

As per reports, Shloka Mehta, daughter of Diamantaire Russell Mehta is getting hitched to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani. Russell Mehta is the head of Rosy Blue Diamonds while Mukesh Ambani is the one of the richest in India. Akash and his sister Isha Ambani are the eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board members of Reliance Jio, the group’s fast-growing telecom venture. Although there is no confirmation to the buzz but reports suggest that an announcement of engagement can be made in early December.

ALSO READ: Biggest, fattest Indian wedding? Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash may tie knot with diamond czar Russell Mehta’s daughter!

Many close business and family circles of both Ambanis and Mehtas have already started “congratulating” the families, but they have been trying to keep the good news under wraps. Shloka is the youngest of 3 siblings of Russell and Mona Mehta. They are also the close relative of the controversial diamantaire Nirav Modi.

ALSO READ: Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s film crosses Rs 50 crore mark, mints Rs 55.22 crore

ALSO READ: Rita Moreno walks the Oscars 2018 red carpet in her 1962 Academy Awards Gown

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App