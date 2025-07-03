Who Is Soham Parekh? Indian Tech Employee Caught For Moonlighting With Several Other US Companies

Indian tech professional Soham Parekh has come under scrutiny after allegations emerged accusing him of moonlighting at multiple US-based startups without disclosing his simultaneous roles.

Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, publicly shared the accusation on X (formerly Twitter), claiming Parekh worked secretly with three to four different startups. Doshi also warned other companies, particularly Y Combinator-backed startups, stating, “He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” while sharing Parekh’s resume online and questioning the authenticity of his portfolio.

Mixpanel’s Co-founder Claims Efforts to Intervene Failed

Suhail Doshi revealed that he had attempted to privately address the issue with Soham Parekh before going public with the allegations. “I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf… but it clearly didn’t work,” Doshi posted. In response to social media users defending moonlighting, Doshi stated Parekh had underperformed during his time at Mixpanel. He said, “It wasn’t just moonlighting.

It was lying, faking progress, and deceiving multiple employers at once,” dismissing arguments about performance-based justification.

There’s a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don’t know the full story. If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I love to build. That’s it. I’ve been isolated, written off, and shut out by nearly everyone I’ve known and every company I’ve worked at.… — Soham Parekh (@realsohamparekh) July 3, 2025

Soham Parekh’s Resume and Background

According to the resume shared by Doshi, Soham Parekh earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and completed his master’s at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The document listed his employment with several technology firms such as Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI, primarily in engineering and technical capacities. The allegations have sparked discussions about the authenticity of his job roles and the ethical implications of working with multiple early-stage startups concurrently.

PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses. — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

Parekh Responds

Responding to the viral posts, Soham Parekh addressed the controversy with a statement on X. He said, “There’s a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don’t know the full story… I’ve been isolated, written off, and shut out by nearly everyone I’ve known and every company I’ve worked at. But building is the only thing I’ve ever truly known, and it’s what I’ll keep doing.” He confirmed that he has now signed an exclusive deal to work as a founding engineer at a single company focused on AI video innovation, with a product launch expected later this month.

‘SohamGate’ Trends Online

The revelations about Soham Parekh quickly dominated social media discussions, especially in India, where the term “SohamGate” began trending. Internet users flooded X with memes and commentary, debating the ethics of remote work, startup culture, and transparency in early-stage hiring. While many criticized the alleged deceit, others highlighted the growing challenges of accountability and overcommitment in remote-first tech environments. The incident has triggered wider industry conversations around moonlighting and professional trust within fast-growing tech ecosystems.

