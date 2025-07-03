Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > Business > Who Is Soham Parekh? Indian Tech Employee Caught For Moonlighting With Several Other US Companies

Who Is Soham Parekh? Indian Tech Employee Caught For Moonlighting With Several Other US Companies

Indian techie Soham Parekh faces allegations of moonlighting at multiple startups, sparking the “SohamGate” controversy. Mixpanel co-founder Suhail Doshi accused him of deception, while Parekh defended his passion for building.

Soham Parekh

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 14:53:38 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Indian tech professional Soham Parekh has come under scrutiny after allegations emerged accusing him of moonlighting at multiple US-based startups without disclosing his simultaneous roles.

Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, publicly shared the accusation on X (formerly Twitter), claiming Parekh worked secretly with three to four different startups. Doshi also warned other companies, particularly Y Combinator-backed startups, stating, “He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” while sharing Parekh’s resume online and questioning the authenticity of his portfolio.

Mixpanel’s Co-founder Claims Efforts to Intervene Failed

Suhail Doshi revealed that he had attempted to privately address the issue with Soham Parekh before going public with the allegations. “I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf… but it clearly didn’t work,” Doshi posted. In response to social media users defending moonlighting, Doshi stated Parekh had underperformed during his time at Mixpanel. He said, “It wasn’t just moonlighting.

It was lying, faking progress, and deceiving multiple employers at once,” dismissing arguments about performance-based justification.

Soham Parekh’s Resume and Background

According to the resume shared by Doshi, Soham Parekh earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and completed his master’s at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The document listed his employment with several technology firms such as Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI, primarily in engineering and technical capacities. The allegations have sparked discussions about the authenticity of his job roles and the ethical implications of working with multiple early-stage startups concurrently.

Parekh Responds

Responding to the viral posts, Soham Parekh addressed the controversy with a statement on X. He said, “There’s a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don’t know the full story… I’ve been isolated, written off, and shut out by nearly everyone I’ve known and every company I’ve worked at. But building is the only thing I’ve ever truly known, and it’s what I’ll keep doing.” He confirmed that he has now signed an exclusive deal to work as a founding engineer at a single company focused on AI video innovation, with a product launch expected later this month.

‘SohamGate’ Trends Online 

The revelations about Soham Parekh quickly dominated social media discussions, especially in India, where the term “SohamGate” began trending. Internet users flooded X with memes and commentary, debating the ethics of remote work, startup culture, and transparency in early-stage hiring. While many criticized the alleged deceit, others highlighted the growing challenges of accountability and overcommitment in remote-first tech environments. The incident has triggered wider industry conversations around moonlighting and professional trust within fast-growing tech ecosystems.

Must Read: From Single Session Of INR 12,000 To Tablets Worth INR 5,000, Here’s How People Obsessed With Fair Skin In India Are Shelling Out On Glutathione

Tags: MoonlightingSoham Parekh
Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?