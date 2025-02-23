Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Who Is Sunil Bharti Mittal? Indian Billionaire Awarded Prestigious KBE Medal For Building India-UK Business Ties

Who Is Sunil Bharti Mittal? Indian Billionaire Awarded Prestigious KBE Medal For Building India-UK Business Ties

The prestigious award was conferred on February 22, 2025, during a special investiture ceremony at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi.

Who Is Sunil Bharti Mittal? Indian Billionaire Awarded Prestigious KBE Medal For Building India-UK Business Ties


Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman and founder of Bharti Enterprises, has received the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) from King Charles III. The honorary knighthood honors his exceptional efforts towards building India-UK business ties and his massive investments in Britain’s economy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The prestigious award was conferred on February 22, 2025, during a special investiture ceremony at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Mittal’s family, close friends, and officials. British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, hosted the ceremony and praised Mittal’s contribution in strengthening UK-India economic relations through his vision and strategic investments.

Why Was Sunil Bharti Mittal Honored?

Mittal has played a key role in expanding Indian business influence in the UK. His major investments in Britain include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • BT Group – A leading British telecommunications giant
  • Gleneagles – A luxury resort and golf club in Scotland
  • Norlake Hospitality – A high-end hospitality business
  • OneWeb – A UK-based satellite communications company

His efforts have not only solidified economic links between India and the UK but also improved job creation and technology developments in both countries.

Mittal’s Reaction to the Honor

Thanking him, Mittal described the honor as a privilege and a responsibility. He highlighted the increasing size of India-UK business ties and reiterated his determination to promote bilateral economic cooperation.

“As India and the United Kingdom continue to record unprecedented growth in our bilateral relations, I accept this honor both as a privilege and a responsibility. I am committed to continuing to work with stakeholders in both countries to further deepen business links.” – Sunil Bharti Mittal

Apart from his investments, Mittal has been keenly engaged in diplomatic and economic efforts. He recently headed an Indian business delegation to the UK, where he held meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet Ministers. These top-level meetings were about mapping new avenues of economic cooperation and building deeper trade relations.

About Sunil Bharti Mittal

Mittal is the chairman of Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, with a market capitalization of ₹9.81 lakh crore. His real-time net worth is $11.9 billion, according to Forbes.

His entrepreneurial quest has established Bharti Enterprises a global business leader, operating in telecom, insurance, hospitality, and renewable energy. His visionary leadership, strategic investments, and innovation focus have been instrumental in charting the telecom and business landscape in India and the world.

Mittal’s honorary knighthood also brings to the fore the increasing international acknowledgment of Indian entrepreneurs and their influence on global economies. His rags-to-riches tale inspires Indian businesses aspiring to increase their global presence while promoting deeper economic alliances.

The KBE honor is among the most prestigious awards bestowed by the UK government upon foreign nationals, and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s achievement represents a milestone in India’s growing global business presence.

ALSO READ: Why Is Boycott OYO Trending? Hospitality Brand Faces Backlash For Its Advertisement ‘Hurting’ Hindu Beliefs

Filed under

Business KBE Medal Sunil Bharti Mittal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine