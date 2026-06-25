Who Is Vishal Sikka? Former Infosys CEO Launches AI Startup Hang Ten Systems With $32M Seed Funding

Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka places his next big gamble on artificial intelligence. Close to a decade after departing India’s second-largest IT services player, Sikka has now launched an enterprise AI startup, Hang Ten Systems, that has raised $32 million in seed funding.

Palo Alto-based startup Hang Ten will empower bigger companies to build and push out their software products more quickly using the aid of AI because organisations globally crave realistic yields from the money that they spent putting resources into artificial intelligence (AI). Aramco Ventures and several angel round investors also took part, including Mayfield as one of its top investors.

Who is Vishal Sikka?

Vishal Sikka is a recognisable name in the tech sector. He was an outsider and the first non-founder professional chief executive officer of Infosys when he joined in 2014. During his three years leading the business, he pushed hard on next-gen technology, design thinking and automation during one of the most tumultuous periods in the software behemoth’s history. Prior to his engagement with Infosys, Sikka was employed with German behemoth SAP for over a decade, holding the position of chief technology officer and serving on the latter’s executive board, where he was involved in various aspects of its enterprise software products.

An alum of Stanford University, he has acquired a PhD in computer science and bachelor’s degrees in computer science and engineering from Syracuse University and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

His tenure as a director came post-service on the boards of BMW Group, GSK and Oracle.

What Is Hang Ten Systems?

Hang Ten Systems is an AI-powered enterprise software company. The startup is targeting large organisations that want to build, customise and deploy business software more quickly and more cheaply than with traditional software implementation models.

Its focus areas include finance, human resources and product development. AI-assisted software development, reusable engineering components and dedicated teams speed up enterprise projects and shorten implementation cycles.

Many companies are still struggling to make AI investments pay off in terms of business outcomes, according to Sikka.

“Every single enterprise will be transformed by AI. A few are already reaping massive benefits, building in days what used to take years. But most are stuck at the starting line, or worse, and the gap is widening every day”, said Sikka.

Hang Ten Systems Shareholders

The startup has raised $32 million in seed funding, with Mayfield leading the round and Saudi Aramco and several angel investors co-investing. New capital will fuel the global enterprise business of the company via building out teams in engineering, delivery, sales, and leadership.

Hang Ten Systems has also added to its ranks with the addition of Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang to its board.

Who Are The Initial Customers?

The company has only just come out of stealth but has already signed up a number of large global enterprises.

Its early customers include healthcare company Fresenius, Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

“Our dream is to help enterprises not just transform with AI, but use it as a force to do what no one could do before,” Sikka said in the social media post on X while making the announcement.

How Is It Different From Traditional IT Services Companies?

For decades global IT companies have depended on long software implementation projects involving coding, configuration, testing & integration.

Hang Ten Systems believes AI can dramatically reduce that time by automating a lot of the software development work. The company is positioning itself as an AI-native alternative that could change how enterprise software projects are delivered.

But it is entering a crowded market where established technology companies such as Infosys, TCS and Accenture are also making heavy investments in AI-powered services.

Sikka’s No Stranger to AI Startups

Sikka left Infosys in 2019 to start Vianai Systems and has now started Hang Ten Systems.

Vianai develops AI-based decision-making tools for large enterprises. The company began with $50 million seed funding, then raised $140 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Vianai and Hang Ten Systems share a common mission: to help large enterprises get more value out of AI technologies.

Sikka’s AI Vision Began Long Before ChatGPT

Sikka has been a long-time advocate for AI. While at Infosys, the company made an early $3 million donation to OpenAI in 2015, years before generative AI was brought into the mainstream with the release of the popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

Infosys also considered joining a much larger investment in the company alongside investors such as Amazon Web Services, Elon Musk and Sam Altman. But differences in the company’s leadership meant the company never followed through on the proposal.

Why This Startup Could Be One to Watch

Hang Ten Systems is launching at a time when companies across the globe are seeking real-world uses of AI outside of the experimental stage. Many organisations have invested in AI but realising true productivity gains from those investments remains a challenge.

Sikka, who has worked at SAP, Infosys and Vianai Systems, is betting that AI-first software delivery can be a viable alternative to conventional enterprise IT services. The industry will be watching closely to see if Hang Ten Systems can scale globally and compete with the established technology giants.

Also Read: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi: What’s the Plan Behind Amazon’s $48 Billion Investment in India?