Who Is Willie Walsh And Why IndiGo Picked An Ex-IATA Chief As Its New CEO?

For an airline that already dominates the skies of India, the next challenge is no longer flying more people within the country but being a serious global aviation force. And that’s why Willie Walsh is here. IndiGo on Monday announced that Walsh, a former Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has officially assumed charge in its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) role, beginning what the airline hopes will be its most ambitious expansion phase yet.

Walsh’s arrival is timely for IndiGo. The carrier has built out its international footprint significantly, ordered hundreds of new planes and is getting ready to battle on long-haul routes. IndiGo has opted for one of the most recognised global leaders in the aviation industry rather than another domestic airline executive.

From the Cockpit to the Boardroom

Long before he became one of the airline industry’s most high-profile executives and moved into management, Willie Walsh’s career path began as a pilot with Ireland’s flag carrier, Aer Lingus. Flight joined the airline as chief executive in 2001 and moved into the cabin.

He then ascended through the industry ranks further. From 2005 to 2011, he was Chief Executive of British Airways prior to taking up the role of Chief Executive of IAG, an international airline group that owns British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and Level. Before this appointment, he worked at IATA, the international airline body that provides representation to the industry on all important aspects.

Walsh has over four decades of experience in aviation and is now expected to bring that global perspective to India’s biggest airline.

Why IndiGo Picked Walsh

Walsh’s appointment was first announced on March 31, weeks after the surprise resignation of former CEO Pieter Elbers. Elbers had resigned on March 10. In his resignation letter, he said, “Due to personal reasons, I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today.”

This comes as the airline faced some problems in their operations last year in December and leadership security is of paramount interest to the carrier.

The 64-year-old now takes on the role of CEO of IndiGo, taking charge of its overall management and strategic direction long-term. He has been appointed to drive forward the company’s strategy for global growth, increasing operational efficiency, solidifying our network and commercial strategy, and further advancing customer experience, the budget carrier said.

A Wider Global Outlook

Speaking on assuming office, Walsh said he saw a huge opportunity in the Indian aviation market. “IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now.”

Welcoming the new CEO, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said, “As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to the continued development of the Indian aviation sector.”