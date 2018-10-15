India's wholesale inflation, based on monthly wholesale price inflation (WPI), stood at 5.13 percent for the month of September, 2018, over September, 2017, from a rise of 4.53 per cent in August, the ANI reported. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the WPI data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was higher than 3.14 per cent reported for the corresponding period of 2017.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 5.13 per cent (provisional) for the month of September, 2018 (over September, 2017) as compared to 4.53 percent (provisional) for the previous month and 3.14 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the finance ministry said in its September review of wholesale price in India.

“Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 3.87 percent compared to a build up rate of 1.50 per ent in the corresponding period of the previous year.”

