Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience

Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience

 In an unconventional deep dive into the world of gig work, Aum Vats, a Delhi-based professional, took it upon himself to work as a delivery rider for two of India’s top quick-commerce platforms — Zepto and Blinkit — to understand the real-life challenges faced by last-mile delivery workers.

Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience


In an unconventional deep dive into the world of gig work, Aum Vats, a Delhi-based professional, took it upon himself to work as a delivery rider for two of India’s top quick-commerce platforms — Zepto and Blinkit — to understand the real-life challenges faced by last-mile delivery workers.

Vats documented his week-long experience on X (formerly Twitter), offering a comparative analysis of the work environments, operational systems, and rider support mechanisms of both platforms. His post sparked widespread engagement, with users praising the hands-on approach and sharing their own anecdotes.

“I decided to experience the delivery ecosystem from the inside to better understand the Q-commerce landscape,” Vats wrote in his post. He backed his observations with photos taken from inside both Zepto and Blinkit delivery hubs.

While Zepto scored high for the organization of its dark stores, Vats found Blinkit’s overall rider experience to be more seamless. He credited this to Blinkit’s parent company, Zomato (now operating under the brand name Eternal), noting that its legacy in the food delivery space likely contributed to a better-structured system.

Among the standout features of Blinkit was an in-app tool that lets riders report unsafe areas and bad road conditions — a safety feature not yet available in Zepto. He also praised Blinkit’s order verification and collection process, which he said was swift and efficient. Notably, Blinkit also anonymizes customer phone numbers to protect privacy, something Vats highlighted as a thoughtful feature.

His time with Zepto, however, revealed some areas needing improvement. Vats reported discrepancies in distance calculations, which affected earnings, and pointed out that uniforms were issued only after two weeks — unlike Blinkit, which provided them on the first day. Zepto did, however, require proof of delivery for each order, which riders appreciated as a way to safeguard themselves from disputes.

Vats also emphasized Blinkit’s stronger rider support infrastructure. He was particularly impressed by the direct access to fleet coaches — a support system Zepto lacked.

The thread quickly went viral, attracting responses from delivery workers and customers alike. One user asked about the differences in rider compensation, while another praised the initiative, saying, “This is the kind of ground-level insight that companies need to hear more of.”

Vats concluded that while both platforms have their strengths, Blinkit edges out slightly due to its comprehensive rider support and operational precision.

Must Read: Delhi Airport to Begin Full Body Scanner Trials In May, Promising Faster And Safer Screening

Filed under

Blinkit Zepto

SBI Urges India to Expand

SBI Urges India To Expand PLI Scheme In Response To Global Tariff Changes
newsx

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida
newsx

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited...
newsx

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X
newsx

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI
Gold Price Today: Massive

Gold Price Today: Massive 40% Price Drop Predicted For Gold – Where Is The Yellow...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

SBI Urges India To Expand PLI Scheme In Response To Global Tariff Changes

SBI Urges India To Expand PLI Scheme In Response To Global Tariff Changes

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited...

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Entertainment

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture