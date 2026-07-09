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Home > Business News > Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High

Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High

Indiabulls' share price gained nearly 5% on July 9, moving closer to its 52-week high. Here's what's driving the rally and what investors should watch.

Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High
Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 15:23 IST

Indiabulls Ltd Share Price Today: Indiabulls Ltd’s share jumped 4.97% to Rs 29.59 a share in early trade on Thursday on the BSE. Shares of the Indiabulls Group firm were seen nearing its 52-week high of Rs 30.76 per share. The share of Indiabulls Ltd zoomed over 5% in the early session on Thursday to Rs 29.59 a share on the BSE. 

The share, which opened the day at Rs 28.50, has touched an intraday high of Rs 29.59, its day’s highest so far. 

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The stock has witnessed sustained gains throughout the session. The share was also on course to challenge its 52-week high of Rs 30.76. Indiabulls Ltd shares had hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.90 on BSE around a year back. This huge bounce-back signifies a complete change in investor sentiments. The buyers’ interest in the company stocks has been quite active despite the present volatility in the global markets. 

The buyers have also maintained their buying spree despite the price having seen considerable gains. 

Market analysts are watching very keenly whether this share can break the psychological barrier of Rs 30-31 or whether this is just a short-term uptrend and a fall is expected soon in the price.

What Investors Need to Watch For

Thursday’s move has brought Indiabulls back into the limelight but investors may prefer to watch trading volumes, company-specific announcements and broader market sentiment before taking fresh positions.

A break and close above the 52-week high could see some fresh buying come into the counter and some profit booking around current levels could create some short-term volatility.

The nearly 5% rise for now has once again brought Indiabulls into focus among the stocks attracting attention on Dalal Street. Further momentum for the rally will depend on fresh triggers and the direction of the equity market in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

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Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High
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Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High

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Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High
Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High
Why Are Indiabulls Shares Rising Today? Stock Climbs Nearly 5%, Moves Closer to 52-Week High
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