Why Are IT Stocks Falling Today? Infosys, TCS Lead Sell-Off After Accenture’s Weak Outlook

Indian IT stocks plunged today to become the biggest laggard of the day on Dalal Street in the morning session after global IT consulting giant Accenture gave a cautious demand outlook, renewing concerns over technology spending by businesses across the globe. IT stocks’ weakness weighed on the broader market too. Benchmark indices opened lower after a five-session winning streak. The selling was broad-based across the sector. Nearly all the major IT stocks were down in the morning session. Around 11:28 am, the Nifty IT index was down over 5% to 26,949, nullifying gains made in recent sessions.

Infosys was the biggest drag, down nearly 8%, while TCS was down close to 6% at the time of writing. LTIMindtree, Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, HCLTech, Wipro and Coforge also traded with sharp losses. In the index, only the stock of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) was in the positive zone.

Nifty IT Stocks Heatmap

Why Are IT Stocks Falling Today?

The sharp fall follows Accenture’s latest earnings, which showed strong revenue and profits but weak demand from clients. Accenture’s forecast has unsettled its Indian IT peers. Investment bankers at Goldman Sachs said the news is a negative sign for the Indian IT companies, since they believe visibility around clients’ spending is still quite muted.

Companies are still delaying discretionary technology projects, making it particularly challenging for IT services firms to see a meaningful pickup in demand, the broker said.

That’s a big concern for Indian software exporters. Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and others generate a significant part of their revenue from clients in North America and Europe. Any sign that global companies are pulling back on technology spending seems to have an immediate impact on the mood of investors.

Accenture Beats Earnings, But Outlook Disappoints

The company reported net income of $2.39 billion in the March-May quarter, up from $2.24 billion a year ago, while revenue rose to $18.7 billion from $17.7 billion as firms continued spending on digital transformation and artificial intelligence projects. New bookings, however, slipped to $19.3 billion from $19.7 billion a year ago, suggesting slowing momentum on new deals. Perhaps most concerning for investors, though, the company issued quarterly revenue guidance that was below Wall Street’s estimates. The ongoing conflict in Iran has also impacted its consulting business in the Middle East, with an estimated $400 million impact during the third quarter and further impact expected in the current quarter, it said.

Accenture said demand was strong for large AI and transformation projects, but investors were focused on the softer bookings trend and the caution from clients around discretionary spending.

Why Is Accenture Important For IT Companies In India?

Accenture is frequently considered a leading indicator of the global IT services industry. Analysts closely follow Accenture’s earnings, as they provide a snapshot of corporate technology expenditure trends across the leading markets.

When Accenture signals a softer demand or cautious client behaviour, investors generally expect similar challenges for Indian IT companies with large international clients. That explains the sector’s sharp reaction despite the company’s robust quarterly earnings.

Investors are expected to remain cautious on Indian IT stocks until the signs of a revival in client spending are clearer, with renewed worries over global technology budgets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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