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Home > Business News > Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment

Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment

The nifty IT index surged 1.76% as HCLTech jumped nearly 6% after a $1.14 billion deal. Here's what sparked the rally and what investors should watch next.

Why Are IT Stocks Rallying Today? Nifty IT Gains Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosts Sector Sentiment
Why Are IT Stocks Rallying Today? Nifty IT Gains Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosts Sector Sentiment

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 17:05 IST

Reversing a couple of weeks of weakness, IT stocks attracted buying on Friday, with an intraday upsurge helping the sector notch a healthy gain. The Nifty IT index closed 1.76 percent higher or 474.35 points, at 27,439.40, with all 10 component stocks closing with gains. The sector had a positive closing in the week as the market was driven by an across-the-board rally. 

The buying was sparked by both positive global cues and some stock-specific news. 

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The sentiment was boosted by HCL Tech bagging a multi-billion-dollar contract, along with weaker-than-expected US job data in the past week, reducing the possibility of further hikes by the Fed. However, the coming weeks will be a key period for IT stocks as they announce their quarterly results, according to market analysts.

HCLTech grabs limelight with $1.14 billion contract

HCL Technologies was the biggest gainer in the sector, with shares jumping 5.74% to Rs 1,140 after the company announced a $1.14 billion digital transformation deal with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 company.

Under the deal, HCLTech will build an AI-enabled operating model to manage the client’s digital workplace and enterprise network operations globally. The contract will be valid for five years, from July 2026 to December 2031, and has an extension clause for another five years. It provides investors with more incentives to add IT stocks to their portfolios, and the entire sector gained from the news.

All Nifty IT stocks close in the green

All the 10 Nifty IT constituents ended higher, with the gains being across the board.

Stock Closing Gain
HCL Technologies +5.74%
OFSS +2.49%
Mphasis +2.16%
LTIMindtree +2.08%
Persistent Systems +2.06%
Coforge +1.66%
Tech Mahindra +1.57%
Wipro +1.03%
TCS +0.96%
Infosys +0.60%

The broad participation indicates that investors were buying the sector not just on HCLTech’s company-specific announcement, either.

What fuelled today’s IT rally?

A blend of global and domestic catalysts fuelled the rally.

A softer than expected US employment report relieved concerns that the US Federal Reserve may have to tighten monetary policy further. Indian IT firms generate a significant portion of their revenue from overseas markets, particularly North America, and investor sentiment improved on the back of expectations of a more benign interest-rate environment.

A multi-billion-dollar contract at HCLTech boosted the optimism, raising confidence that large enterprises are still spending on artificial intelligence and digital transformation despite fears of slower technology spending.

Sensex and Nifty ended the week higher

Indian benchmark indices closed higher on the back of gains in technology stocks while profit booking in banking shares cut gains from intraday highs.

The BSE Sensex snapped its three-session losing run to end 261.79 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 77,763.91. The index hit an intra-day high of 78,157.52. The NSE Nifty 50, on the other hand, erased losses and ended 95.15 points or 0.39 per cent up at 24,270.85. Healthy demand in IT, realty, healthcare and pharma stocks drove the sectors. On the other hand, the session saw selling pressure on PSU banking stocks.

What investors should watch for

According to market experts, the domestic markets remained firm despite intermittent bouts of volatility, supported by improving global cues and expectations of a more accommodative global interest rate regime following softer US labour market data.

The positive outcomes from the India-Japan Summit, the continued recovery in IT stocks, and the decline in crude oil prices have further boosted investor sentiment.

But analysts say Friday’s rally is only the beginning. The next big trigger for IT stocks would be the Q1 FY27 earnings season, where investors will closely watch revenue growth, deal wins, margin outlook and management commentary.

Trends in global technology spend and the pace of AI-related deal wins and progress on the proposed India-US free trade deal are also seen to impact the sector’s direction in the coming weeks.

Friday’s session has shown a return of investor appetite for IT stocks, but sustaining the momentum will depend on whether companies can back this optimism with stronger earnings and positive business outlooks.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?

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Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment
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Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment

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Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment

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Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment
Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment
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