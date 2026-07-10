Why Are IT Stocks Rising Today? TCS Earnings, Global Tech Rally Lift Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets on Friday opened higher, with technology stocks leading the way after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported encouraging earnings and US technology stocks recovered overnight. Sensex and Nifty traded up about 1 per cent in early hours. As of 9:48 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 77,549.62, higher by 807.80 points, or 1.05 per cent.

The NSE Nifty 50 was at 24,200.50, up 237.70 points or 0.99%.

The focus was on the IT sector, with the Nifty IT index, up close to 2 per cent, being one of the biggest movers of the day.

Strong Buying In IT Shares

There was buying interest seen across almost all the major IT companies as investors reacted positively to TCS’ numbers for the quarter.

Some of the top gainers in early trade were LTIMindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, Tata Technologies, Coforge, Tata Elxsi, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS and Mphasis. The gains were an indication that investors were buying the whole sector and not just one stock.

IT Stock Gain (%) LTIMindtree +2.74% Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) +2.59% KPIT Technologies +2.58% Persistent Systems +2.53% Tata Technologies +2.46% Coforge +2.40% Tata Elxsi +2.25% HCLTech +2.12% Infosys +2.00% Tech Mahindra +1.95% Wipro +1.94% TCS +1.85% Mphasis +1.74%

The BSE IT index rose over 2 per cent, indicating broad-based buying in the technology space.

Why Are IT Shares Rising Today?

The biggest trigger was TCS’ June quarter earnings.

IT services behemoth India’s largest IT services firm posted a net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the three months ended June, a gain of 4.61 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Net sales rose 14 per cent to Rs 72,275 crore amid strong customer demand from the banking and financial services (BFSI) segment and benefits from favourable currency movements.

Crucially, TCS announced new deal wins of $9.5 billion in the quarter, including an $800 million AI-led transformation project with SKF. A healthy order pipeline is typically a sign of continued strong demand for the business, which gave investors more confidence about the company’s future.

AI Growth Is Also Playing A Big Role

Artificial intelligence continues to be a major growth area for the IT industry, and TCS also highlighted encouraging progress on that front.

The Indian tech giant has said its annualised AI revenue has topped $2.6 billion, suggesting its worldwide clients continue to increase spending on AI technology. Earlier this year, TCS had struck alliances with AI startups such as Anthropic and Mistral to enhance its AI prowess. The company also stated its intention to send more AI talent on-site to its customers, a sign that it anticipates demand for AI talent will remain elevated.

This further reinforced investors’ conviction that Indian IT companies are well positioned to benefit from the global AI boom.

Global Markets Added To The Positive Mood

TCS alone wasn’t the only support for today’s rally.

US technology shares advanced on Thursday, driven by chipmakers, to help prop up markets elsewhere around the globe. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.30% and the S&P 500 advanced 0.81% on Wednesday, encouraging buying of technology stocks in Asia. Global equity markets were also supported by a steady price for oil and the decline of concerns over a potential widening of the Middle East crisis that sent jitters through markets at the beginning of the week.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

TCS is considered the benchmark of India’s IT industry. Strong results from a company often set a tone of high expectations for the rest of the sector.

The June-quarter earnings season is underway and investors will now turn their attention to results from Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Their results will provide a better idea of whether the recovery is restricted to TCS or is indicative of a broader improvement in demand across the Indian IT space.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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