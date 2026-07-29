Why Are Small Listed Companies Eyeing Digital Lending? NCL Research’s Latest Move Explains Why

In India, banks and well-capitalised fintech startups are no longer the only ones driving the digital lending story. Even smaller listed companies are beginning to look at retail lending as a long-term growth opportunity. With more consumers seeking instant loans on digital platforms, companies are venturing out of their core business to seek new avenues of revenue.

The latest example is NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd, which has announced plans to enter the personal loan business. The micro-cap company has a market capitalisation of around Rs 81.34 crore and believes that the growing retail credit market in the country provides it an opportunity to build a scalable financial services business.

Why Digital Lending is Catching Everyone’s Attention

In the last few years, the country’s borrowing market has changed significantly. Thanks to easier digital KYC, an increased number of smartphones in usage, the increasing spread of financial inclusion, and mounting consumer spending, borrowing has never been as effortless. Many customers prefer to use mobile apps and digital platforms to apply for a loan rather than visit a bank branch.

This gives companies an opening to earn recurring income through lending and to build a long-term customer base. This is one of the reasons why different sector companies are eyeing financial services as the next growth opportunity.

What NCL Research Is Planning

In an exchange filing, the company announced that the board of NCL Research has approved the strategic entry into the personal loan business, subject to regulatory approvals and other statutory requirements. The company will offer digital personal loans, salary-based loans, financing for self-employed professionals, and consumer finance products.

It also plans to include a subsidiary that will develop fintech software, in addition to the lending business. The company plans to build an efficient lending platform using digital onboarding, technology-driven underwriting, data analytics and risk management tools, it says.

More Than Just Business Diversification

For NCL Research, the initiative is more than just adding another business vertical. The company believes this will help diversify revenue streams, generate recurring interest income, improve long-term returns on capital and build a scalable fintech-led lending platform. It also sees the rapidly expanding retail credit ecosystem in India as a long-term growth opportunity.

However, embarking on the lending business, a seemingly straightforward idea, can be quite complex in practice. Key success factors include efficiently handling credit risk, accessing funding sources, developing necessary tech platforms and outperforming existing banks, NBFCs and fintechs.

What To Look For In Investors

For now, the announcement is only the beginning. The business is not operational yet, as the company still has to complete regulatory formalities, get shareholder approval for changes to its Memorandum of Association where required and incorporate its proposed fintech subsidiary.

The bigger story for investors is not simply the latest announcement from NCL Research. It is the growing interest, even among smaller listed companies, in the opportunity that digital lending in India offers. Whether these bets will pay off in any meaningful way will depend less on the announcement itself and more on the company’s ability to execute in an increasingly competitive market.

NCL Research and Financial Services shares were trading at Rs 0.76, down 3.8%, in the session on Wednesday. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 0.79 and a low of Rs 0.76 and was below its 52-week high of Rs 0.87.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)