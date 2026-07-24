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Home > Business News > Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off

Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off

US stocks fell as Brent crude surged above $100 and AI spending worries hit Big Tech. The Nasdaq led Wall Street losses amid rising inflation fears.

Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off
Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 13:34 IST

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as investors reacted to a mix of rising oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and fresh concerns over heavy artificial intelligence (AI) spending by some of the world’s biggest technology companies. The selling was broad, but technology stocks bore the brunt of the decline.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.15%, making it the worst-performing of the three major US indices. The S&P 500 lost 1.21%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 506.93 points, or 0.97%, as investors moved away from riskier assets.

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Oil Crossing $100 Became the Biggest Trigger

But the biggest surprise has been coming from the energy sector. The Brent crude oil rose above $100 per barrel, which was last seen back in May due to the Saudi oil tankers being attacked in the Red Sea, making the investors worried about disruptions in supply.

The reason why rising oil prices lead to increased inflation is because they result in increased costs of transportation and production, hence limiting the capacity of the central banks to lower interest rates due to persistently high inflation.

Big Tech Earnings Added to the Selling Pressure

Technology stocks were further hit due to weak quarterly numbers posted by both Alphabet and Tesla. The tech giant had delivered strong revenue growth in its cloud computing segment. But investors were concerned about the huge AI spending plans as well as capital expenditures by the firm.

Tesla had let its investors down with negative free cash flow for the first time in over two years owing to heavy spending in the areas of autonomous driving and AI.

Why AI Spending Is Suddenly a Concern

Artificial intelligence continues to be one of the largest growth stories on Wall Street; however, investors have become more skeptical about how expensive it is to create that future.

Large technology companies are investing billions of dollars in AI chips and data centers. The market has moved past simply valuing revenues and is beginning to value if those investments will pay off in the coming years.

Higher Bond Yields Hurt Growth Stocks

The jump in oil prices also pushed Treasury yields higher as traders began pricing in the possibility that interest rates could stay elevated for longer.

Higher borrowing costs usually weigh more heavily on technology companies because much of their valuation depends on future earnings. When interest rates rise, those future profits become less valuable in today’s terms, making growth stocks less attractive. 

Three Factors Hit Markets at the Same Time

According to Reuters, Thursday’s sell-off was pulled by three developments arriving together: oil prices surged above $100 a barrel, investors questioned the scale of AI spending after earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, and rising bond yields strengthened expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer. Together, these factors pushed investors away from risk assets and led to broad-based selling across Wall Street. 

What Investors Will Watch Next

Now, all eyes turn to the next meeting of the US Fed. Though expectations of rate hike remain low, the central bank’s statements on inflation and its future monetary policies will be closely analyzed by the markets.

Additionally, oil prices, news out of the Middle East, and reports from other tech giants regarding their quarterly results will be closely watched. Another increase in geopolitical risks and continued expenditure on AI could keep market volatility high.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 24): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

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Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off
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Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off

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Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off
Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off
Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off
Why Are US Stocks Falling Today? Brent Oil Surges Above $100, Big Tech Leads Wall Street Sell-Off

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