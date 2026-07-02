Why Are Vedanta’s Demerged Stocks Rallying Today? Iron & Steel Jumps Up to 10%; Oil & Gas, Power Hit Record Highs

Vedanta Iron and Steel Share Price Today: Shares of the demerged new companies of the Vedanta Group continued their upward march for the second straight day on Thursday, July 2, as investors continued to lap up the counters less than three weeks after their debut on the stock market. Three of the four companies hit all-time highs during the session, led by a sensational rally in the Vedanta Iron and Steel share price.

The rally follows the successful completion of the long-awaited demerger of Vedanta Ltd, after which four independent businesses – Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Aluminium Metal – began trading on the NSE on 15 June. The restructuring has now created five separately listed companies for the Vedanta Group, including the parent Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Share Up Over 2 Times Since Listing

Vedanta Iron and Steel has been the biggest gainer among the newly listed entities.

The stock rose to a new 52-week high, hitting an upper circuit of Rs 42.65, with an almost 10 per cent gain. Since its listing at Rs 20 on June 15, the stock has jumped over 113 per cent in only 13 trading sessions, becoming the best-performing stock after listing. The company’s market capitalisation has more than doubled since its listing, from Rs 7,821 crore to Rs 16,678 crore.

The rally has been relentless. The stock hit the 5 per cent upper circuit in nine of its first 10 trading sessions before moving to consecutive 10 per cent upper circuits this week.

Premji Invest-backed PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought close to 4.84 crore shares worth Rs 101.68 crore in a bulk deal soon after the company’s debut, adding to the buying interest. The fund bought the shares at Rs 21.02 each.

When asked to explain the rally, the company recently clarified to stock exchanges that there is no material event or undisclosed information behind the unusual movement in its share price, despite the sharp price rise.

Vedanta Iron and Steel operates iron ore exploration, mining and processing activities in India and Africa. It also produces steel, wire rods, TMT bars, pig iron, ductile iron pipes, ferrosilicon, cement and metallurgical coke.

Vedanta Oil & Gas Hits New High

Vedanta Oil & Gas continued to be in strong demand as well.

The stock climbed 8.58 per cent during Thursday’s session to Rs 42, hitting a fresh record high as investors continued to accumulate the newly listed energy company following the demerger.

Vedanta Power Continues Winning Streak

Vedanta Power also touched a new all-time high and gained 5.04 per cent to Rs 46.44.

Investors have consistently bought the stock since its listing, betting on the standalone growth potential of the group’s power business.

Vedanta Aluminium Stands Strong

However, Vedanta Aluminium Metal posted some moderate gains but stayed in the positive territory, unlike the steep rallies in Vedanta Iron & Steel, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Power.

Shares gained 1.45 per cent to Rs 458.50 on Thursday, extending gains after analysts turned positive on the business just after its listing.

What’s Behind The Rally?

Market participants say the current rally is on optimism about the independent valuation of Vedanta’s individual businesses post-demerger. Investors can now invest directly in businesses like aluminium, oil and gas, power, iron and steel, rather than through a single diversified holding company.

However, despite the strong momentum, several market experts have advised investors to be cautious about rushing into the stocks after their sharp run-up. These guys suggest building up the counters on meaningful corrections and not chasing prices at new highs.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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