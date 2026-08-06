Why Are Zepto, IndiGo, Physics Wallah And Others Fined by Regulator? Their Online Shopping Tricks Revealed

Have you ever seen your bill jump up in the last step of an online checkout process or noticed a box already ticked asking if you want to make a donation at payment? Those were probably not accidental design features. The government has explained that these are actually “dark patterns”, which are tricks of digital design that may subtly encourage customers to spend more money or make decisions they didn’t intend to.

In one of its largest enforcement actions against online consumer manipulation, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised nine major digital platforms, including Zepto, Physics Wallah, IndiGo, BookMyShow, FirstCry, SpiceJet, PharmaEasy, McAfee and coaching platform Anuj Jindal, to the tune of Rs 20 lakh for engaging in such practices.

The companies have either removed or modified the identified practices after the regulatory intervention, the government said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. “The Central Authority i.e. Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established under Section10 (1) of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to regulate matters relating to violation of rights of consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of public and consumers and to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class,” said the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, BL Verma, in reply to a query in Rajya Sabha.

Why The Regulator Stepped In

India has announced the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, delineating 13 misleading online practices, including drip pricing, basket sneaking, false urgency, confirmation shaming, subscription traps and trick questions. In June 2025, the Department of Consumer Affairs also issued a directive to e-commerce platforms to self-audit to ensure their websites and apps were free from such practices.

The latest enforcement action shows that the government is moving beyond issuing advisories and is now penalising companies that do not comply with its directions.

Maximum penalties for Zepto and Physics Wallah

Among all the companies, Zepto Marketplace was fined the highest amount of Rs 7 lakh. The government stated that the quick-commerce platform initially showed lower prices, but handling charges and Zepto Pass membership charges were applied only at checkout.

The regulator called the extra checkout charges “drip pricing” and the automatic inclusion of the membership charge without the customers’ express consent “basket sneaking.” Since then, the company has eliminated both practices.

The CCPA fined Physics Wallah Rs 5 lakh for pre-selecting a Rs 10 donation to the PW Foundation at checkout. The regulator also raised concerns about emotionally charged messages that discouraged users from opting out of the donation and required them to share personal information before they could access the advertised free courses. The company has paid the penalty and ceased the identified practices.

Changes made by IndiGo, BookMyShow among others

The regulator also acted against IndiGo after complaints against “confirm shaming” on its mobile application. Previously, the airline showed the message “No I will take risk” to customers opting not to buy an add-on service. Following intervention from the CCPA, the prompt was changed to the more neutral “No, I will not add to the trip.”

The company was asked to stop automatically adding a Re 1 contribution to its BookASmile initiative with a pre-ticked option. The contribution is voluntary now.

Meanwhile, FirstCry was fined Rs 2 lakh for showing prices inclusive of tax but charging GST at checkout.

Other penalties included Rs 3 lakh on Anuj Jindal for creating a false sense of urgency by putting a misleading 24-hour countdown timer and Rs 1 lakh each on PharmaEasy, McAfee and SpiceJet for practices such as forced memberships, manipulative subscription renewals and pre-ticked consent boxes for loyalty programmes and promotional communication.

Over 300 Complaints Reported

The government told Parliament that the National Consumer Helpline received 308 complaints related to dark patterns between December 2023 and March 2026. The concerned companies take up the grievances for resolution.