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Home > Business News > Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found

Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found

FSSAI has ordered Dabur India to stop selling several food products that carry misleading '100%' claims, citing violations of food advertising rules. Here's why the regulator acted and what it means for consumers and the FMCG giant.

Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur's '100%' Food Claims? Here's What Regulator Found
Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur's '100%' Food Claims? Here's What Regulator Found

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 14:56 IST

For years, food brands have built consumer trust through labels that use words like “100% Pure”, “100% Natural” and “100% Organic”. But India’s food regulator has now said such claims cannot be made on loose terms.
 
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has put Dabur India out of business selling certain food products with the label saying ‘100%’, according to regulators saying that it is neither possible to prove that nor acceptable. The company is also under more scrutiny from regulatory bodies over its food advertisement claims than in recent times.
 
The development also affected investor sentiment. Shares of Dabur India were among the notable losers in the FMCG pack, declining 4.45% to Rs 406.85 in Tuesday’s trade on the NSE.
 

FSSAI raises objections to ‘100%’ marketing claims

 
The FSSAI prohibition order said that food products on Dabur India’s website are being marketed with claims such as “100% Natural”, “100% Pure”, “100% Purity Guaranteed”, “100% Organic” and “100% Tender Coconut Water”.
 
The regulator said the statements were vague, could be scientifically verified and, therefore, did not conform to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.
 
The order covers a host of products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and several other food products claiming similar benefits.
 
It clearly signals to consumers that the claims made in good-looking packaging need to be proven and not set unrealistic expectations for the quality or composition of the product.
 

Organic Products Also Under Scrutiny

 
Besides the “100%” claims, the regulator located other compliance issues.
 
It was noticed that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were showing the Jaivik Bharat logo without a valid FSSAI organic certification, which is required under the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.
 
FSSAI also took up Dabur Homemade Coconut Milk marketed with the claim “100% Purity”, which is not allowed for compound food products under the existing advertising regulations.
 
Taken together, these observations suggest that the regulator’s action goes beyond marketing language and reaches the wider compliance framework of food labelling and organic certification.
 

FSSAI Says Earlier Notice Was Ignored

 
The latest order comes after an earlier notice to Dabur to withdraw the challenged claims.
 
The regulator said the company had failed to take sufficient corrective action after being told to stop using the “100%” claims.
 
The FSSAI then commanded Dabur India to cease selling all the food products set out in the notice and any other product that claims to contain “100%” of it. The FSSAI has also instructed Dabur India to prepare and submit a report with details of the actions it has taken in response, known as an Action Taken Report (ATR) or within 15 days of receiving this order.
 

Dabur’s Response

 
Reacting to the regulatory action, Dabur India said, “We have received the FSSAI notice and are in the process of checking the content mentioned in the notice on our website.”
 
The company has not said whether it will appeal the order or change packaging and product descriptions across its portfolio.
 

Part of Larger Regulatory Crackdown

 
The action against Dabur is no exception. In the last few months, FSSAI has increased public disclosure of enforcement actions through its social media channels, highlighting violations by food manufacturers as well as e-commerce platforms selling such products.
 
Alcohol beverage companies, energy drink makers and other food companies also have been under increased regulatory scrutiny over advertising, labelling and health claims.
 
The regulator’s latest move reflects its commitment to increasing scrutiny of the promotional language used by food brands, especially where claims may sway buying decisions without sufficient scientific backing.
 
The message is becoming increasingly clear for the FMCG industry. Words that consumers find reassuring in marketing may no longer pass regulatory muster unless they can objectively verify them under India’s food safety laws. As regulators pay more attention to transparent labelling, companies may need to revisit product packaging, online listings and promotional campaigns to make sure that every claim will pass compliance checks.
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Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found
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Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found

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Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found
Why Did FSSAI Ban Dabur’s ‘100%’ Food Claims? Here’s What Regulator Found
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