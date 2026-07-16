Why Did ICICI Lombard Shares Crash Over 10% Today? Should Investors Worry?

ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s shares fell on Thursday after the company reported earnings for the June quarter that missed the street. The stock tumbled to its lowest in a year on worries over a sharp profit drop, an increase in claim payouts and pressure on underwriting margins.

Shares fell intra-day by as much as 10.8% to hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,544.60. By early afternoon, it was down nearly 11 per cent, to Rs 1,618.70, from its previous close. The stock has fallen about 20% over the past 12 months, in addition to its recent decline.

That’s why the sentiment turned negative.

June Quarter Profit Falls Nearly 50%

ICICI Lombard posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 403 crore for the April-June quarter, down 46 per cent from Rs 747 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit before tax also declined to Rs 536 crore from Rs 994 crore a year ago.

The company said that two unusual events significantly impacted its earnings. It had to provide for two big fire insurance claims in the quarter to the tune of Rs 63 crore. Besides, a recent Supreme Court verdict on motor third-party insurance had asked the insurer to increase its claim reserves by Rs 165 crore.

And this one-two punch had a big impact on the company’s profitability.

But even excluding these exceptional items, profit was at Rs 575 crore, still down about 23% from last year. That suggests that the pressure was not restricted to isolated incidents.

Claims Are Growing Faster Than Earnings

Claim costs also rose substantially in the June quarter.

The claim paid by the insurer stood at Rs 3,511.61 crore, up over 20% YoY. Outstanding claims were up 23 per cent at Rs 1,032.91 crore.

Commission and broking expenses grew 33 per cent to Rs 1,250.18 crore.

Another key measure, the incurred claim ratio or ICR, rose to 76.4% from 73% a year ago. Simply put, a higher percentage of each premium dollar was available to pay claims.

This naturally puts pressure on profits if premium growth does not catch up.

Another Important Profitability Measure Falls

Investors also looked at the combined ratio. It is one of the most important numbers for any general insurance company.

The ratio was up from 102.9% a year ago and up from 107.2% in the first quarter.

An insurer with a combined ratio above 100% is paying more for claims and operating expenses than it earns from underwriting insurance policies.

Even after excluding the effect of the fire losses and the Supreme Court provision, the ratio stayed above 102%, indicating the core insurance business is still under stress.

This is one reason why the results led to such a strong investor reaction.

Not Everything Was Negative

The company continued to grow its business, although it was making less profit.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) grew 7.5% year on year at Rs 8,318 crore. Premium collections increased but that was slower than the industry’s growth rate of 10.9%.

The company remained in a strong financial position. Its solvency ratio improved to 2.71 times, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.5 times, indicating it has adequate capital to meet future claims.

Health Business And Motor Remain Strong

Several business segments continued to demonstrate strong growth.

Motor insurance premiums grew 14% and this was broadly in line with industry growth. Good traction was seen in non-OEM channels, particularly in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The biggest positive surprise continued to be retail health insurance.

Premiums in this segment jumped 69.5% in the quarter, well above the industry’s increase of 31.6%. The company also said that almost all new retail health policies sold during the quarter had a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh and above, indicating customers’ preference for higher insurance cover.

But the commercial insurance business continued to be under pressure. This segment’s premiums fell 13.8% amid continued pressure from tough competition and aggressive pricing in fire insurance.

Why The Market Is Worried

The sharp fall in the share price seems to be more about future earnings than just one disappointing quarter.

Management has blamed much of the earnings decline on extraordinary events, but investors are left wondering if higher claims costs and increased competition and pressure on underwriting margins are here for longer than expected.

Investment income was another weak spot. Capital gains declined to Rs 183 crore from Rs 380 crore a year ago, giving less support from its investment portfolio at a time when underwriting profits were already under pressure.

Investors will probably be looking at three things for now: whether the costs of claims start to stabilise, whether there is an improvement in underwriting margins, and whether the strong growth in motor and health insurance eventually translates into better profits, not just higher premium collections.

Also Read: Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports as Crude Oil Climbs; Will Refinery Stocks Face Pressure?