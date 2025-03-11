Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Why Did IndusInd Bank Lose ₹16,000 Crore In Just Two Hours? Here’s What Went Wrong!

Why Did IndusInd Bank Lose ₹16,000 Crore In Just Two Hours? Here’s What Went Wrong!

IndusInd Bank shares crashed 25% on Tuesday, wiping ₹16,000 crore in market cap after revealing accounting discrepancies in derivatives. Investors remain on edge.

Why Did IndusInd Bank Lose ₹16,000 Crore In Just Two Hours? Here’s What Went Wrong!


India’s stock market witnessed a sharp jolt on Tuesday as shares of IndusInd Bank plummeted by 25%, hitting a 52-week low of ₹674.55. The bank’s market capitalization eroded by approximately ₹16,000 crore in just two hours. This marks the most significant single-day decline for the stock since March 2020. The sell-off was triggered by the bank’s disclosure of accounting inconsistencies in its derivatives portfolio, raising concerns among investors and analysts.

What Led to the Crash?

IndusInd Bank admitted to discrepancies in its derivatives accounting, specifically in hedging costs linked to past foreign exchange transactions. As per reports, the bank may face a potential financial impact ranging between ₹1,600 crore to ₹2,000 crore—amounting to 2.35% of its net worth as of December 2024. This revelation severely dented investor confidence, driving the stock to its lowest level in more than three years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adding to investor anxiety, analysts raised concerns about the bank’s governance and risk management framework, intensifying negative sentiment around its financial stability.

Who Is Affected?

The primary impact is on IndusInd Bank and its shareholders. The stock has already lost 42% of its value over the past year, and this latest crisis has exacerbated fears of a continued downturn. The discrepancies were identified between September and October 2024, following new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations on derivative accounting. However, the bank officially disclosed the issue on March 10, 2025, after a board meeting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investor confidence was already shaky as IndusInd Bank’s stock had fallen nearly 4% on Monday, following the RBI’s decision to extend the tenure of its CEO for only one year instead of the requested three-year term.

Wider Market Impact

The ripple effects of IndusInd Bank’s plunge were felt across the banking sector. The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.7%, while broader market indices also witnessed mild declines. Investors are now wary of banking stocks with exposure to complex derivatives, fearing similar governance risks.

Why Did IndusInd Bank Face This Crisis?

The issue stems from the bank’s underestimation of hedging costs related to foreign exchange transactions, which led to misstatements in its financial records. The RBI’s tightened guidelines on derivatives risk management brought these discrepancies to light, forcing IndusInd Bank to acknowledge potential losses.

How Is IndusInd Bank Responding?

To contain the fallout, the bank has launched an internal review and engaged an external agency to validate its findings. It has assured investors that its financial standing remains strong, with sufficient capital reserves to absorb the one-time loss. The financial impact is expected to be reflected in either Q4 FY25 or Q1 FY26 results.

With the stock market’s reaction still unfolding, all eyes are now on IndusInd Bank’s next moves and the upcoming regulatory response to prevent further turmoil.

ALSO READ: Zomato Now Rebranded As Eternal Ltd: Here’s What You Need To Know

Filed under

banking sector crisis IndusInd Bank share price drop IndusInd Bank stock crash stock market news India

The U.S. Department of Ag

USDA Cuts $1 Billion In Local Food Aid, Impacting Schools And Food Banks
In a significant roster m

Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans
newsx

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far
newsx

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition
newsx

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh –...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Delhi-Dehradun Highway: First Phase Completed, Inauguration Expected Soon
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

USDA Cuts $1 Billion In Local Food Aid, Impacting Schools And Food Banks

USDA Cuts $1 Billion In Local Food Aid, Impacting Schools And Food Banks

Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans

Eagles Acquire Kenyon Green In Trade With Texans

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition

World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025: 280 Athletes Gear Up for Thrilling 3-Day Competition

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh – Check Price, Specs & Features!

Yamaha Unveils India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle: 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched At ₹1.44 Lakh –...

Entertainment

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women