Why Farmers Are Opposing India-US Trade Deal? Their Key Demands, Concerns and Govt’s Response

Even before the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States is signed, it has become the focus of a new nationwide farmers’ protest. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and a couple of other states descended on the outskirts of the national capital to organise a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Kisan Ghat, pressing the Centre to withdraw the trade pact that is in the pipeline. The Desh Bachao Morcha (DBM) has organised this demonstration. In view of the situation, the security was increased on the Punjab-Haryana border, while barricades were erected at Shambhu, Khanauri and Bastara, entry points in Haryana to prevent the passage of farmers. Furthermore, prohibitory orders are in place in parts of Haryana under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Farmer organisations say the proposed deal could have a serious negative impact on Indian agriculture and rural livelihoods. The Centre has repeatedly said it would not compromise on India’s agricultural interests and that no final agreement has been signed yet.

Why Are Farmers Protesting The Proposed India-US Trade Deal?

The proposed deal could open India’s markets to cheaper agricultural imports from the United States by lowering tariffs and loosening market access, farmer unions say.

The protesting organisations argue that American agriculture has an advantage. Farms are much larger, highly mechanised and benefiting from huge government subsidies that enable US farmers to produce crops at lower costs. In contrast, Indian farmers have largely small landholdings and comparatively less financial support.

They are afraid if products like maize, soybeans, pulses, dairy products, poultry and processed food enter India at cheaper prices, the local farmers will find it difficult to compete, which will lead to lower crop prices and less income.

According to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab leader Germanjit Singh Bandala, the proposed agreement will be detrimental to the Indian farmers, labourers, small traders and the general public. He further said that the pact would be beneficial for American companies and farmers but it would not consider the interests of small and marginal cultivators in India.

Bandala further said that while American farmers farm thousands of acres with huge government backing, most Indian farmers have only two to two-and-a-half acres. Cheaper imports could seriously damage the earnings of small farmers already working on thin margins, he said.

Farmers Worry Impact Will Go Beyond Agriculture

Farmer leaders say the agreement could eventually expand beyond farm products.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has stated that the potential accord can include areas such as agriculture, dairy, industrial production, digital trade, e-commerce, government purchasing, intellectual property rights, and services. However, the agitators argue that such a deal can adversely affect farm labour, animal rearers, dairy farmers, small businessmen, and micro and small enterprises reliant on the rural market.

One of the biggest worries is the dairy sector.

Many small farmers in Punjab supplement their farm income with income from milk production. Farmer organisations are worried about a possible drop in milk prices, which would directly hit household incomes if cheaper American dairy products come into India. If domestic prices fall, rural women, who are important players in dairy activities, will also feel the impact.

What Are Farmers Demanding?

The protesting groups have also raised several demands before the Centre.

They want the government to roll back the proposed India-US trade deal and protect the interests of Indian farmers.

Farmers’ organisations have demanded transparency in the talks and that the government conduct broad-based discussions with them and other groups before signing the deal. Bandala warned that the July 21 Mahapanchayat was “only the beginning” and said the agitation would intensify if the government failed to withdraw the proposed deal. He asserted that even if they could not enter Delhi, they would stage a peaceful demonstration wherever the authorities stopped them.

What Has the Government Said?

The Centre has all along dismissed fears of compromising India’s farm sector in the process of trade negotiations.

Government officials say they will protect sensitive agricultural products and build appropriate safeguards into any final agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said time and again that India will sign a trade agreement only if it is in the interest of the country.

Goyal said in a Reuters report on July 13, “I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer when he visited Delhi in June.” He also added, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.”

The government feels that any trade agreement should generate opportunities for businesses, farmers, workers and consumers without compromising on the core interests of India.

Why Is The US-India Trade Deal Still Not Signed?

The trade is not signed yet. India and the United States have yet to finalise even an interim agreement after months of talks.

The latest round of talks ended without a breakthrough because the US did not provide assurances on some of India’s key demands, Reuters reported. These include preferential tariff treatment against competing countries like China and assurances against future tariff increases once the agreement is signed.

Reuters also reported that New Delhi has refused to dilute its position on agriculture at the talks. “Our position is clear – we don’t intend to rush into a deal that is not on favourable terms or compromise on red lines like ceding ground on agriculture,” said an Indian government official familiar with the talks.

Trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal also said negotiations are ongoing, the framework is ready and the agreement will be signed. “The framework deal is ready, whenever it is the right time, it will be signed,” Agrawal said.

What Sets This Protest Apart From The Farmers’ Agitation Of 2020-21?

The current agitation is very different from the protests against the three farm laws in 2020-21.

That earlier protest was against what farmers said would corporatise agriculture. That mobilisation eventually consolidated nearly three dozen farmer organisations under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which then forced the repeal of the three farm laws in 2021.

This time, it’s an international trade agreement that is still to be finalised. Several farmer bodies have opposed the proposed deal but unlike the previous agitation, they are not protesting on a single platform.

Nevertheless, the mounting mobilisation points to growing concerns about the possible impact of the India-US trade negotiations on agriculture, dairy and rural livelihoods, setting the stage for a fresh confrontation between farmer groups and the Centre.

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