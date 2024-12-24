Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Has King Charles Dropped Cadbury From The Royal Warrant After 170 Years

For over 170 years, Cadbury has been a staple in British chocolate, beloved by the royals, from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II.

Why Has King Charles Dropped Cadbury From The Royal Warrant After 170 Years

For over 170 years, Cadbury has been a staple in British chocolate, beloved by the royals, from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II. First granted a royal warrant in 1854, Cadbury’s iconic glass-and-a-half of milk in every bar was once a symbol of royal approval. But now, in a surprising move, King Charles has dropped the company from his list of royal warrants, signaling the end of an era.

Cadbury’s removal is part of a broader shake-up under King Charles, with over 100 brands losing their royal endorsement. Notably, Cadbury’s owner, Mondelēz UK, saw its profits dip sharply in 2023, and the company was controversially acquired by US firm Kraft in 2010. Critics of Mondelēz, including the B4Ukraine campaigners, had pressured the royal family to reconsider their ties with Cadbury, citing the company’s operations in Russia during the ongoing war. However, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether these external pressures influenced the decision.

Royal warrants are highly prestigious recognitions, granted to companies that supply goods and services to the royal family. They’re awarded for up to five years, and this year’s list marks the second since King Charles ascended the throne. While Cadbury’s omission is significant, it’s worth noting that other major brands like Unilever have also lost their royal endorsement.

Mondelēz expressed disappointment but respected the decision, with a spokesperson emphasizing Cadbury’s deep roots in British culture. For now, the loss of the royal warrant marks a turning point for the iconic chocolate maker, and it’s a reminder of how royal approval remains a highly influential symbol for British businesses.

Also Read: Watch: 100-Kg Python Found Near Girls Hostel At Assam University

Filed under

Cadbury King Charles

Advertisement

Also Read

Bangladesh Requests Extradition Of Sheikh Hasina From India Amid Political Crisis

Bangladesh Requests Extradition Of Sheikh Hasina From India Amid Political Crisis

Newly Recruited Meitei And Kuki Police To Serve Together In Manipur, Anounces CM Biren

Newly Recruited Meitei And Kuki Police To Serve Together In Manipur, Anounces CM Biren

Triple Talaq For Refusing To Have Sex With Husband’s Boss: Maharashtra

Triple Talaq For Refusing To Have Sex With Husband’s Boss: Maharashtra

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over...

UP Bank Heist: Two Accused Killed In Police Encounter, Four Arrested

UP Bank Heist: Two Accused Killed In Police Encounter, Four Arrested

Entertainment

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox