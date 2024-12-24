For over 170 years, Cadbury has been a staple in British chocolate, beloved by the royals, from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II.

For over 170 years, Cadbury has been a staple in British chocolate, beloved by the royals, from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II. First granted a royal warrant in 1854, Cadbury’s iconic glass-and-a-half of milk in every bar was once a symbol of royal approval. But now, in a surprising move, King Charles has dropped the company from his list of royal warrants, signaling the end of an era.

Cadbury’s removal is part of a broader shake-up under King Charles, with over 100 brands losing their royal endorsement. Notably, Cadbury’s owner, Mondelēz UK, saw its profits dip sharply in 2023, and the company was controversially acquired by US firm Kraft in 2010. Critics of Mondelēz, including the B4Ukraine campaigners, had pressured the royal family to reconsider their ties with Cadbury, citing the company’s operations in Russia during the ongoing war. However, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether these external pressures influenced the decision.

Royal warrants are highly prestigious recognitions, granted to companies that supply goods and services to the royal family. They’re awarded for up to five years, and this year’s list marks the second since King Charles ascended the throne. While Cadbury’s omission is significant, it’s worth noting that other major brands like Unilever have also lost their royal endorsement.

Mondelēz expressed disappointment but respected the decision, with a spokesperson emphasizing Cadbury’s deep roots in British culture. For now, the loss of the royal warrant marks a turning point for the iconic chocolate maker, and it’s a reminder of how royal approval remains a highly influential symbol for British businesses.

