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Home > Business News > Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

Lakhs of EPS-95 retirees are stepping up pressure on the government over pension reforms. Here's why they want the minimum pension increased, what benefits they are seeking, and the Centre's latest stand on the issue.

Why Has Pensioner's Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?
Why Has Pensioner's Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 10:24 IST

Thousands of retired workers covered by the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS95) will hold a nationwide protest today, on August 5, with a common demand to the centre that it has failed to address for decades. The pensioner’s body calls for long-overdue welfare steps, such as raising the minimum monthly pension from the existing Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500, among others.
 
According to PTI reports, the EPS95 National Agitation Committee, which represents lakhs of pensioners across the country, has called for the protest. The committee said that despite repeated meetings, petitions and peaceful demonstrations over the last decade, no meaningful policy decision has been taken.
 
The main rally is being held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi with the participation of pensioners of various states in support of the countrywide campaign.
 

What Are EPS95 Pensioners Demanding?

 
The four main demands of the government committee are:
 
  • Increase the minimum monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500.
  • Index pay Dearness Allowance (DA) to inflation.
  • Free medical facilities for pensioners and their spouses.
  • Enhance pension benefits for eligible retirees in accordance with the judgements of the Supreme Court.
 
The committee said the demands were to provide a dignified income for retired workers who have spent decades contributing to India’s industrial and economic growth.
 

Why Are Pensioners Asking For A Higher Pension?

 
Commander Ashok Raut, National President, EPS95 National Agitation Committee, said that these demands have been agitated for more than 10 years by almost 81 lakh pensioners. Despite repeated assurances, the government has not taken any concrete action.
 
The average monthly pension of a lot of beneficiaries is just about Rs 1,171, which the organisation claims is “grossly inadequate in today’s economic conditions, Raut said. 
 
“The demand for a ₹7,500 minimum pension is not for special treatment but for a basic standard of social security,” the committee said in its statement.
 
The Employees’ Pension Scheme, run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month, which has been unchanged since September 2014.
 

Why Has The Committee Called For A Protest?

 
Years of representations and assurances have not translated into policy action that makes the demonstration on August 5 necessary, says the committee.
 
The paper also cautioned in strong terms that if the government continues to ignore the concerns of pensioners, some members may consider self-immolation as a “last resort”. The statement is a sign of increasing exasperation among retirees with the lack of progress, as the committee continues to seek a policy solution from government.
 

What Has Government Said?

 
The centre has received a number of representations for the enhancement of the minimum EPS pension.
 
Trade unions, public representatives and other stakeholders had demanded a hike in the minimum pension from the existing 1,000, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 20 July. She also clarified that several stakeholders have requested a pension increment but the government has not taken a decision as yet
 
Various groups like trade unions and public representatives had been representing the hike in minimum pension in the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, from the current Rs 1,000 per month, Karandlaje added. 
 
While the government is committed to further strengthening the social security net for EPFO subscribers, any increase in pension needs to be balanced against the long-term financial sustainability of the pension fund and its future liabilities, she further stated. 
 
No decision seems imminent at this moment and pensioners vow that they would go ahead with their nationwide protest, as they are pinning hope on the government to address what they term a long-awaited demand that affects many retirees in the country.
(With inputs from PTI)
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Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?
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Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

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Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?
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