Why Indians Switch Health Insurers? Here Are The Top Reasons

Nearly half of health insurance buyers in India say they purchase policies primarily to protect themselves from rising medical expenses, according to the Health Insurance CuES 2025 report by Hansa Research. The report found that 48 per cent of respondents view insurance as a critical shield against medical inflation. Consumers increasingly see health insurance not just as financial protection but as a means to access better treatment and health outcomes. Interestingly, nearly 30 per cent of policyholders now buy additional personal policies to supplement their corporate health cover. This shift reflects growing awareness about the need for broader coverage. As more players enter the market—from public and private insurers to standalone health providers—customer experience has become a key differentiator. The study emphasized that health insurance buyers are evolving fast, demanding more flexibility, personalization, and wellness-linked benefits in their plans.

Millennials Push For Digital, On-Demand Insurance Services

The report revealed that younger millennials place high value on seamless digital experiences and 24/7 customer support. Today’s digital-first consumers prefer brands that offer customizable plans, especially those covering critical illnesses. Easy access to service and a smooth claims process are also major deciding factors. The report noted that the ability to switch providers has given policyholders more control, which in turn forces insurers to offer better value at every stage—not just during policy purchase. Rising premiums, lack of transparency, and poor claim handling remain the top reasons people switch insurers.

Claims Handling Remains A Key Concern For Many

More than half of policyholders who filed claims—around 55 per cent—reported issues related to limited hospital networks, pre-authorization delays, and slow claim settlements. These concerns are more pronounced among millennial customers, who expect speed and simplicity in claims processing. The report stressed that a smooth, cashless claim experience strongly correlates with overall satisfaction. Insurers that fail to deliver on this front risk losing customer trust and loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.

Lack Of Awareness And Complexity Still Barriers To Adoption

Despite rising interest in health insurance, many Indians still remain uninsured. The report highlighted that the biggest roadblocks include a lack of understanding of policy benefits, high perceived costs, and overly complex terms. It suggested that insurers simplify communication, offer easier onboarding processes, and introduce affordable, bite-sized insurance products to expand coverage. The study concluded that transparency, digital innovation, and customer-centric services are crucial for the industry’s future growth.

(With Inputs From ANI)

