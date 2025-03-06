Why Is Ambani’s Reliance Retail Planning To Cut Jobs, Slow Expansion?

Reliance Retail is embarking on a significant cost-cutting drive, including job cuts and reduced store expansion, to bolster its valuation ahead of its much-anticipated IPO, according to a Bloomberg report. The move comes amid a steep valuation cut and slowing sales, posing challenges for early investors.

Reliance Retail is embarking on a significant cost-cutting drive, including job cuts and reduced store expansion, to bolster its valuation.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. is undertaking significant cost-cutting measures, including job cuts and limited expansion, as part of efforts to enhance its valuation ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO), according to a Bloomberg report.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Scaling Back Amid Valuation Challenges

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., recently acknowledged the rapid expansion of Reliance Retail across various geographies. However, the aggressive expansion, coupled with slowing sales, has contributed to a valuation cut of the retail unit to $50 billion—half of the $100 billion valuation at which the company raised funds two years ago.

The timing of the valuation cut poses a challenge for early investors, especially as discussions regarding buybacks from marquee investors have not yielded significant results, the report noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cost-Cutting Initiatives by Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail is implementing several cost-cutting strategies to improve profitability. According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, the company is reducing its physical store presence, slashing marketing budgets, and merging Reliance Brands Ltd. with its umbrella retail entity. Additionally, the hiring of employees with salaries above a certain threshold now requires direct approval from Mukesh Ambani.

Ambit Capital Pvt. has revised the retail unit’s valuation to $50 billion, significantly lower than the $125 billion target Reliance is aiming for ahead of the IPO. The company is seeking to maximize the value of approximately $8 billion worth of investments from global investors. The report also indicated that only a 5% dilution of the company’s equity will take place during the IPO.

Market Performance of Reliance Retail

Despite the valuation concerns, Jefferies has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,660 per share. Reliance Industries’ stock has declined by more than 25% since its peak last year, underperforming the benchmark Nifty index due to the slowdown in retail sales and subdued earnings in the oil-to-chemicals segment.

“Pessimism seems extreme, with current market capitalisation implying $48 billion enterprise value for the retail unit versus $106 billion in the last funding round,” Jefferies analysts commented.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Reliance Retail’s total store count reached 19,102, with footfalls of nearly 30 crore—reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth. The company reported that digital commerce and new commerce channels contributed 18% of total revenue.

Reliance Retail Ventures’ consolidated net profit rose 10%, while revenue increased by 7% year-on-year. Operating profit climbed 9% to Rs 6,828 crore, with margins expanding by 20 basis points to 8.6% during the same period.

Also Read: Room For Profit! OYO Aims For ₹1,100 Cr In Next FY