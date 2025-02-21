OYO Rooms has landed in hot water after its latest advertisement, likening the brand’s presence to God, sparked outrage among religious groups. As calls for boycott grow louder, the hospitality giant faces mounting pressure to clarify its stance.

OYO Rooms, the hospitality brand led by Ritesh Agarwal, has come under intense scrutiny after its latest advertisement triggered outrage among religious groups. The half-page promotional campaign, published in a Hindi newspaper, has been widely criticized for its perceived insensitivity toward Hindu beliefs.

Advertisement Sparks Controversy

The advertisement featured the tagline, “Bhagwan Har Jagah Hai” (God is everywhere), followed by “Aur OYO Bhi” (And so is OYO). This comparison between the omnipresence of God and OYO’s widespread availability did not sit well with several Hindu organizations, who viewed it as disrespectful and offensive to their faith.

The backlash was swift, with many Hindu groups and social media users calling for an apology from OYO. The hashtag #BoycottOYO began trending across platforms as enraged users voiced their discontent.

One user expressed outrage, stating, “OYO has attacked Hindu faith! How dare they compare themselves to God? Apologize immediately and remove this ridiculous ad, or OYO will face protests in every city!” Similar sentiments were echoed by others, with demands for the advertisement’s removal and an official response from the company.

Religious Symbolism in OYO Adds Fuel to the Fire

The controversy did not stop at the advertisement. Religious groups also raised concerns about OYO’s logo, after an old interview of Ritesh Agarwal resurfaced, in which he revealed that its design was inspired by Lord Jagannath, a revered Hindu deity. According to Agarwal, the two ‘O’s in the logo represent the deity’s eyes, while the ‘Y’ symbolizes the nose.

This revelation further intensified the backlash, with critics arguing that using sacred imagery for commercial branding is both inappropriate and disrespectful. Some religious leaders have urged OYO to reconsider its branding and issue a clarification.

OYO Brand Strategy Under Scrutiny

The controversy comes at a time when OYO is attempting to reposition itself as a “family-friendly” hospitality chain. Previously recognized for catering to young travelers and unmarried couples, the company has introduced a policy allowing partner hotels in certain regions to decline bookings from unmarried couples based on regional customs and beliefs.

Despite the growing criticism, OYO has yet to issue an official response. Industry experts suggest that the backlash could impact its rebranding efforts and overall customer perception.

