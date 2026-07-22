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Home > Business News > Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition

Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition

Have you ever wondered why jewellery traders wrapped ornaments in bright pink paper? Know the real reason behind this decades-old tradition, how it protects gold and silver, and why many jewellers still use it.

Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here's The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition
Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here's The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 14:55 IST

If you have ever bought gold jewellery from your local jeweller, you probably remember that the jeweller wraps the ornament in bright pink paper before dropping it into the box. For many Indians, it is a reminder of a time when jewellery stores used to have simple packaging, not branded boxes and luxury cases.

But was the pink paper just tradition? Jewellery traders say it’s not just tradition; it’s a mixture of science and some old-school sales genius. The shiny wrapping also served the practical purpose of keeping precious ornaments bright and protected.

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More Than Just A Packaging Tradition

Back then, Indians did not opt for expensive boxes or cases for jewellery but simply used a wrap to put jewellery pieces into, the most famous being the Pink Paper. It not only marked them up so they could write the price or other information, but it was an extra protection wrap! Customers began to relate pink with care, trust and exclusiveness. Today even many of the older family-owned jewellery outlets use this method, though the usage of premium boxes has risen high.

The True Reason Jewellers Used Pink Paper

This ritual was designed to shield the gold jewellery from contact with air and moisture. Much gold jewellery that is sold in India is not pure 24-carat gold. It contains copper and silver along with gold for hardness. 

Pure gold is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing, but these added metals can tarnish in air with moisture and get discoloured. 

Silver gets tarnished very easily. Pink paper would prevent these from tarnishing for many years.

Why Was The Paper Pink? 

The colour was no random choice. Traditionally jewellers used acid-free or specially treated pink paper which provided better protection than ordinary paper. The coating protected jewellery from moisture, dust and environmental pollutants without damaging the metal.

This pink paper is safer for long-term storage, as regular paper may have acidic elements that can affect precious metals over time.

There is no law of science that jewellery must be wrapped in pink paper, but it has become the norm in the industry over time because it worked and also improved the look of gold ornaments.

It Also Prevented Scratches

It was more than just a shiny pink wrapper to keep the shine on.

The paper provided a soft buffer between the jewellery and its environment, reducing the chance of scratches during handling and storage. It also helped to keep dust away and protected delicate stones and intricate designs from slight abrasions.

This simple packaging solution gave jewellers who deal with multiple ornaments a day a cheap but effective way to safeguard valuable items.

Why Pink Paper Is So Rare Today

Organised jewellery retailers have slowly moved away from the tradition to premium packaging. Branded velvet boxes, designer cases, tamper-proof seals, and anti-tarnish pouches are widely used today to improve customer experience and offer better protection.

But many experienced jewellers think that the old pink paper still works very well. In fact some say that certain decorative velvet boxes can contain chemicals that can cause silver jewellery to darken over time, making the humble pink wrapper a surprisingly reliable option.

If you opened an old packet of jewellery that’s been sitting in a cupboard somewhere today, chances are you’ll find the ornament wrapped safely in that familiar pink paper – still protecting the gold, just as it was meant to be.

Also Read: J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

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Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition
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Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition

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Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition
Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition
Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition
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