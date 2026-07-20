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Home > Business News > Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation

Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation

Indiabulls Limited's share price gained over 2% as investors tracked its real estate strategy, valuation, 52-week high and business transformation. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation
Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 12:43 IST

The shares of Indiabulls Ltd remained strong during Monday’s trading session due to ongoing investor interest in the company’s turnaround plans following last year’s corporate restructuring and its sharp focus on core business lines: real estate and financial services. Shares climbed 2.45 per cent, or Rs 0.71, at Rs 29.70 a share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) near 12:12 PM Tuesday (July 20). The firm’s stock, which traded close to 2,34,226 stocks in the intraday session, launched at Rs 29.10 a stock and gained a maximum and minimum worth of Rs 30.14 and Rs 28.60 a stock in the session thus far.
 
The trading activity of the commercial stock also showed the buying interest. Around 20.34 lakh shares were exchanged for nearly Rs 5.99 crore. The company’s market capitalisation is Rs 6,918.74 crore as of the time of writing.
 

Stock Near Its 52-Week High

Indiabulls’ shares are showing a smart recovery in recent months. The stock has seen a tremendous rise from the low hit on March 9, 2026, of Rs 8.90 to within striking distance of its 52-week high of Rs 32.50 on July 14, 2026. The stock has seen a good rise from its low but is still a favourite and is being traded far from its highs.
 

What Does The Valuation Indicate?

Investors will frequently look at how a company is valued relative to its historic trading range.
 
Indiabulls is currently in a neutral valuation zone based on the company’s consolidated price-to-earnings (PE) analysis. The stock has traded below its current PE 47.3% of the time during the last 112 trading days (data available for 53 days).
 
In layman’s terms, this means the stock is currently priced roughly in the middle of its recent historical range. By this measure alone, it is moderately priced.
 
But valuation is only part of the investment analysis. Market sentiment, earnings growth, business performance and sector outlook also matter in determining where the stock will go.
 

What Investors Need to Watch

The stock is trading near its 52-week high and investors will likely be watching closely how the company performs in its real estate and financial services businesses, as well as future earnings and any new business developments.
 
As always, short-term share price movements can be influenced by a variety of factors and investors should consider the company’s fundamentals and valuation before deciding to invest.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation
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Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation
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