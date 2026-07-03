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Home > Business News > Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday

Stock Market Today, July 3: The Sensex jumped over 430 points while the Nifty hit 24,378 intraday as an IT stocks rally, easing crude prices and global cues lifted sentiment.

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday
Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 10:49 IST

Stock Market Today: If you’ve been watching the markets this morning, there is plenty of green on the screen. Indian stocks are trading higher once again after a strong start to the week, with Sensex and Nifty extending gains for the third straight session. IT and metal stocks are leading the rally as crude oil prices ease and positive global cues have further boosted investor sentiment. Banking sector heavyweights are also supporting the benchmark indices to maintain their gains.

The BSE Sensex was trading 435.98 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 77,938.10 around 10:17 am. Earlier in the day, it had hit an intraday high of 78,157.52. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 145.05 points, or 0.60%, at 24,320.75, after touching a high of 24,378.15 during the day.

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IT Stocks Lead

Investors returned to technology stocks today after recent weakness, leading the rally.

HCL Technologies was the top gainer on the Sensex, up 4.27%. Other significant gainers were Tech Mahindra (+2.68%), Tata Steel (+2.64%), Sun Pharma (+1.97%) and Trent (+1.77%).

The Nifty 50 was no different, with HCL Technologies (+4.33%), Tech Mahindra (+2.72%), Tata Steel (+2.26%), Trent (+2.24%), and Sun Pharma (+2.13%) among the top performers.

Top Gainers And Losers Today 

Top Gainers in Sensex

HCL Technologies (+4.27%), Tech Mahindra (+2.68%)
Tata Steel (+2.64%) 
Sun Pharma (+1.97%) Trent (+1.77%)

Top Sensex Losers

Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.89%) 
Kotak Mahindra Bank (-0.54%
Adani Ports (-0.49%) Axis Bank (-0.33%) SBI (-0.22%)

Top Gainers in Nifty 50

HCL Technologies (+4.33%)
Tech Mahindra (+2.72%)
Tata Steel (+2.26%)
Trent (+2.24%)
Sun Pharma (+2.13%)

Top Losers of Nifty 50

Adani Enterprises -1.32%
Adani Ports: -0.59%
Kotak Mahindra Bank (-0.36 %)
Tata Consumer Products: -0.30%
SBI (-0.26%) 

So, Why Is The Stock Market Up Today?

Lower crude oil prices boost sentiment

One of the biggest positives for the market is crude oil prices are still well below the highs during the recent Middle East tensions. Brent crude is trading at $71-72 a barrel, easing worries about inflation and India’s import bill. That is good news for a country that imports most of its oil.

Global markets are giving support

Investors were also buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street. Indian markets are benefiting from the positive mood, as global risk appetite has been lifted by hopes that the US Federal Reserve may move towards easier monetary policy after softer economic data.

Heavyweights doing the heavy lifting

Large-cap stocks such as HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, TCS and Bharti Airtel continued to see buying, which gave enough strength to the benchmark indices to stay in the positive territory.

Technical indicators are supportive

The charts still look promising, say market analysts. Traders are optimistic in the near term with improved momentum, lower volatility and healthy derivative positions.

The rally joins broader markets

The buying extended beyond frontline stocks. The mid- and small-cap stocks rallied, too, demonstrating that the positive sentiment is not just limited to a few big names but to the broader market as well.

Of the sectoral indices, IT and metal stocks witnessed maximum gains, while some profit booking was seen in auto and PSU bank stocks.

What Investors Should Expect Next

Investors will be looking at crude oil prices, expectations for global interest rates, foreign investor activity and the upcoming earnings season in the meantime. 

Analysts say the rally will need to be supported by stronger corporate earnings and broader economic fundamentals if it is to continue in the coming weeks.

The performance of banking stocks in the coming sessions will also be closely watched, as they are a key factor in the next move in the market.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Fake Currency Alert! How To Check If The Note in Your Pocket Is Real

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Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday
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Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday

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Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday
Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday
Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday
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