Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Indian stock markets open new week on a strong note; gains in banking, IT and FMCG stocks lead the advance. After an up-and-down week previously, the Indian stock markets are off to a strong start to the new week, with benchmark indices climbing up sharply in early deals. Investors are piling into stocks across the banking, IT, and FMCG sectors, which is pushing the indices higher. Heavyweight stocks in particular have contributed to helping the markets move ahead in today’s session, offsetting last week’s volatility in the process, with buying interest visible in a wide range of sectors.

The Sensex had risen by 526.88 points (0.69%) to 76,586.65 at 9.16 AM ET on a day the index had an opening tick at 76,608.98 and a day’s high at 76,696.38 within a few minutes of trade, crossing the earlier closing.

The Nifty 50 has also opened the session with gains of 174.55 points (0.73%) to 23,939.30 and back comfortably beyond the 23,900 levels. It had opened at 23,928.40 and had moved to the day’s high at 23,964.50. The open had been broad with buying support in the leading stocks and across sectors and across the segments, indicating good support.

IT Stocks Are Back In Favour

IT stocks have been among the top performers leading the rally on Monday.

Infosys has surged by 2.19 per cent, while HCL Technologies is up by 1.56 per cent.

Big tech is driving the IT index. On Monday morning, market heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services was higher by 1.38 per cent, while tech giant Tech Mahindra added 1.14 per cent and pushed the Nifty IT index higher by 1.07 per cent – it is among the biggest gainers of the sector indices of the day so far.

Buying activity was seen in the technology sector after a slow finish for the sector last week and gave support to the benchmark indices.

Support Coming From Banks and Financial Stocks

Banking and financial stocks are giving a further boost to the market, with Nifty Bank up by 0.92 per cent and the Nifty Financial Services adding 0.70 per cent.

Major banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also trading in green.

In the NBFC sector Bajaj Finance is leading with a gain of 2.17 per cent in morning trade.

Buying Seen Across Almost Every Sector

Buying action is seen across other sectors too, except for the banking and IT sectors. The Nifty Media is up by 1.17 per cent. Other gain sector indices include the Nifty FMCG (0.99 per cent), Nifty Realty (0.96 per cent), Nifty Chemicals (0.95 per cent) and the Nifty Auto (0.89 per cent).

Oil & gas, metal, PSU banking and private banking sectors are also trading in positive territory, and the FMCG, auto and healthcare sectors are showing steady gains.

The strong participation across most sectors indicates a healthy sentiment, with investors participating broadly.

IndiGo, Infosys Leads Gainers on Nifty

Shares of aviation stock IndiGo lead the pack of gainers on the Nifty as they rise 2.72% in the early trading session.

Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, ITC, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra are higher by more than 1% in early trade, taking support from major heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsn & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank in what suggests an uplift for the overall market.

What Investors Are Watching Now

For now, the markets have managed to start the week on a high note for both the major indices, and with such widespread gains across sectors, participants are eyeing whether this buying momentum can be sustained throughout the day.

Investors will keenly observe institutional flows, global developments and individual stock-specific movements going into the close of the session. A continued strong showing from banking and IT stocks could further cement this positive start.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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