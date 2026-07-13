Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slip as Iran-US Tensions Lift Oil Prices

Dalal Street lost steam on Monday after two straight sessions of gains with tensions in West Asia again unsettling global markets. Benchmark indices fell in early trade as investors turned cautious on higher crude oil prices, a weak rupee and weak global cues.

The latest trigger was military action between the United States and Iran. The fresh escalation has rekindled concerns over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest energy shipping routes, lifting crude prices sharply higher and dampening risk appetite across equity markets.

Markets Give Up Early Gains

The BSE Sensex was down 204.53 points or 0.26% at 77,364.86, while the Nifty 50 was down 59.20 points or 0.24% at 24,147.70 as of 10:30 am.

The losses in the first hour were way higher. The Sensex slipped over 700 points to an intraday low of 76,857, and the Nifty went below 24,000 before recovering some of the losses.

The sell-off also eroded more than Rs 2 lakh crore in market value of BSE-listed firms, pulling the overall market capitalisation down to around Rs 479 lakh crore.

So, What Spooked Investors?

The biggest fear is a new US-Iran war.

US forces carried out new missile strikes against Iranian targets over the weekend, according to reports, prompting an Iranian counter-attack on US bases in the Gulf and raising fears for shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz. Some 20% of the world’s oil and LNG shipments go through the strait linking Iran to countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Even the mere threat of disruption is enough to push oil prices higher, something markets don’t tend to like.

US President Donald Trump has called for commercial shipping to remain open, but investors are not willing to take risks until the situation is clearer.

Oil Prices Move Back Toward $80

Geopolitical uncertainty was quickly priced into the energy market.

Brent crude rose more than 4% to around $79 a barrel and WTI crude moved above $74 a barrel. This poses a huge risk for India, which imports most of its crude oil requirements and a sustained spike in oil prices could increase its import bills, worsen its trade deficit and, thus, lead to inflation. This often creates a spill-over effect on stock markets.

Rupee Slips As Investors Turn Cautious

Markets remained jittery and the increase in oil prices also put the Indian rupee under pressure, which plunged.

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar on Monday, at 95.7050 against 95.3250 in the previous closing session as jitters gripped global markets. The rise in the yields of US Treasury bonds has added to the pressure. Debt securities are more attractive compared to equity securities. When such a scenario happens, it’s not unusual for global investors to retreat from riskier assets like stocks.

Global Markets Were Already Looking Weak

This episode was not a one-off for Indian equities.

Most Asian markets were lower as investors reacted to the latest developments in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi was among the worst performers, and Japan’s Nikkei also suffered a steep drop. Chinese markets also remained under pressure.

Wall Street ended Friday’s session on a high note but Dow futures were pointing to a weak start, adding to the cautious mood.

Some Profit Booking Was Expected

Apart from global developments, the market was due a breather.

The Sensex had gained over 1,000 points in the last two sessions and the Nifty was up over 300 points. The pullback on Monday suggests that some investors are opting to book profits after the recent upmove instead of carrying new positions into an uncertain global backdrop.

IT Stocks Provide Some Support

But not everything was bad.

Large-cap IT names went against the broader trend, with TCS topping the Nifty gainers. HCLTech, Infosys and Wipro also gained, restricting the fall in the benchmark indices.

On the flip side, selling was seen in metal, consumer and select auto stocks. Among the biggest losers were Tata Steel, followed by IndiGo, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv.

What Should Investors Watch Out For?

According to market experts, at this point crude oil is still the biggest variable for Indian equities.

“From the market perspective, particularly for India, price of crude is the crucial factor. There is no panic in the oil market like in March. Brent is currently trading around $79. So long as Brent trades below $90, the market won’t be impacted significantly. But if Brent shoots up to above $90, there can be a significant correction in the market. So, watch out for the price of crude,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. However, if prices move above that level and remain high, the pressure on equities could increase meaningfully.

He added that foreign institutional investors have been buying Indian equities for several trading sessions recently. Those inflows, combined with India’s relatively stable growth outlook, could help cushion the impact of global volatility.

What’s The Takeaway?

In the near term, West Asian headlines are likely to drive Dalal Street. All the developments in the Iran-US conflict are affecting oil prices, which are in turn affecting investor sentiment.

Markets could find support again from further easing of geopolitical tensions. But if crude keeps climbing and uncertainty remains, traders should expect further volatility in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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