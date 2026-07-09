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Home > Business News > Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs

Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs

India's top airlines have urged the government to overhaul the tax structure on aviation fuel, saying the move could lower operating expenses and improve the aviation sector's financial health.

Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs
Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 17:03 IST

India’s leading airlines have again pressed the government to bring Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) into the GST regime to slash operational expenses and consequently make air travel more affordable. It has also said the move will improve the airlines’ cash flow. The demand is being voiced just days ahead of the upcoming GST Council meeting this month, which is also likely to consider the protracted issue of placing ATF under the GST regime.

Airlines Seek 5% GST on Aviation Fuel

Major domestic carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have been represented by the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has made a case to the government to do away with the existing tax structure on ATF and replace it with a uniform 5 per cent GST and full Input Tax Credit (ITC).

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The industry body has also demanded the abolition of the existing central excise duty and state-level value-added tax (VAT), saying that the existing system makes airline operations costlier.

The FIA says that presently ATF is attracting a Central Excise Duty of about 11 per cent while state VAT varies from 1 per cent to as high as 29 per cent. Airlines are not eligible to claim input tax credit on these taxes, as they are outside the GST ambit and fuel is much more expensive than it could be under GST.

Fuel Is the Biggest Expense of Airlines

Fuel is the biggest cost for airlines in India. FIA said ATF accounts for almost 40 per cent of an airline’s operating costs under normal conditions. When fuel prices fluctuate sharply, this share can rise to almost 60 per cent.

Bringing ATF under GST at 5 per cent with full input tax credit could bring down the fuel-related cost by about 28 per cent, the federation said. Airlines could have more financial flexibility, as estimated airline operating costs could fall by 8-9 per cent.

Lower costs could help airlines boost profitability and ultimately offer more competitive fares, industry figures said.

Industry Facing A Range of Challenges

This latest appeal comes as the aviation sector grapples with several external pressures. Airlines are grappling with a combination of rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, airspace restrictions impacting international routes, higher fuel costs and the continued weakness of the rupee versus the US dollar, FIA said.

The federation said these factors have increased pressure on the airlines’ finances and made tax reforms on aviation fuel more urgent than ever.

GST Council Decision In Focus

The constitution provides for bringing ATF under GST, but the fuel has been kept out of the indirect tax regime since GST was introduced in 2017.

The aviation industry hopes the GST Council, which is due to meet later this month in Kolkata, will reconsider the proposal. If approved, the move could simplify the tax structure for airlines, cut down on operating expenses and provide long-term support to one of India’s fastest-growing sectors.

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Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs
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Will Airfares Get Cheaper? Airlines Seek 5% GST on Jet Fuel with Full Tax Credit to Cut Costs
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