Understanding that the hearing in Aadhaar case might be prolonged further as more time would be required to conclude the complexities, the Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar card with various schemes and services may be extended beyond March 31. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra nodded to the contention of Attorney General KK Venugopal. Earlier on December 15, 2017, the apex court had extended the deadline from December 31 to March 31.

The Centre’s attorney KK Venugopal presented the case to the five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. “We have extended the deadline in the past and we will extend the deadline again but we may do it by the end of the month to enable the petitioners in the case to conclude the arguments,” Venugopal said.

Responding to his contention, the Supreme Court bench said, “It is a very valid point raised by the Attorney General and the court would not allow repetitive arguments made by the petitioners’ counsel in the matter.” If reports are to be believed then it is very likely that the deadline date will be extended beyond March 31.

On December 15 last year, the apex court had directed the extension of deadline till March 31 for the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones. The constitution bench is hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the touchstone of the fundamental right to privacy on a bunch of petitions by former Karnataka High Court Judge K.S. Puttuswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon and others.

