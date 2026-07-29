Will Fed Decision Affect Gold, Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold & Silver Rates Today

Gold prices in India declined on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, tracking softer global bullion prices ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. As of around 10:30 AM IST, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹14,351 per gram, down ₹66 from the previous day. 22-carat gold fell to ₹13,155 per gram, while 18-carat gold slipped to ₹10,763 per gram, according to GoodReturns.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged. The white metal was trading at ₹235 per gram and ₹2,35,000 per kilogram, offering some stability even as gold prices softened.

Spot Gold and Silver Update

International gold rates remained stable as investors waited for the results of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement scheduled to take place during the day.

Spot gold traded at $4,029.08 per ounce, and COMEX Gold futures settled at $4,023.60, falling 0.37%. Spot silver was priced at $57.65 per ounce, and COMEX Silver futures advanced 0.26% to trade at $57.68 per ounce.

The international spot rates generally guide the direction of Indian bullion rates, although the Indian bullion rates also depend on the rupee and taxes.

MCX Gold and Silver Update

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August 5 gold futures traded at ₹1,41,359 for every 10 grams, dropping by ₹264 or 0.19%.

At the same time, September silver futures increased to ₹2,16,711 per kg, gaining ₹871 or 0.40%.

These diverging trends indicate that while global prices for gold were still under pressure, those of silver found support from the market.

Why Did Gold Prices Fall Today?

The prices of gold remained range-bound as the investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement regarding monetary policy.

According to Reuters, there are no expectations for changes in interest rates; however, the market is watching for any comments made by the member of the US Federal Reserve Board, Kevin Warsh, regarding the level of inflation and interest rates.

Increased interest rates make investments into gold less attractive because gold yields no interest. Any hint that interest rates will remain at the current level for a longer period will put additional downward pressure on gold.

On the other hand, geopolitical risks continued to remain relevant as the United States reported that it shot down Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at the US troops in the region. This is likely to support further demand for gold as a safe haven asset.

Also, oil prices continued to rise following falling crude inventories in the United States.

How the Rupee Affects Gold Prices

Another aspect that needs to be considered while discussing gold pricing in India is the Indian rupee because India imports its gold.

The USD/INR currency pair rate for Wednesday was 95.79, where the US dollar fell by 0.07% against the Indian rupee.

The more the appreciation of the Indian rupee, the lower will be the cost of imported gold in India.

Why Indian Gold Prices Are Different From Global Prices

The cost of gold in India does not depend exclusively on the global cost of bullion.

It also includes factors such as import duty, 3% GST, freight charges, and dealers’ margin. The cost of jewellery also includes making charges which are different from jeweler to jeweler.

The exchange rate fluctuation between US dollar and Indian rupee also determines the final retail cost of gold.

Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Among major cities, Delhi recorded the highest gold prices, while Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune were among the lowest.

City 24K (1g) 22K (1g) 18K (1g) Delhi ₹ 14,366 ₹ 13,170 ₹ 10,778 Mumbai ₹ 14,351 ₹ 13,155 ₹ 10,763 Chennai ₹ 14,351 ₹ 13,155 ₹ 10,970 Kolkata ₹ 14,351 ₹ 13,155 ₹ 10,763 Bengaluru ₹ 14,351 ₹ 13,155 ₹ 10,763 Hyderabad ₹ 14,351 ₹ 13,155 ₹ 10,763 Pune ₹ 14,351 ₹ 13,155 ₹ 10,763 Ahmedabad ₹ 14,356 ₹ 13,160 ₹ 10,768 Vadodara ₹ 14,356 ₹ 13,160 ₹ 10,768

(Source: Good Returns)

Weekly Trend

Gold prices have been highly volatile in the past week.

Prices have fallen after reaching a level of ₹14,651 per gram on July 22. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹14,351 per gram on July 29, which is ₹300 below the peak price recorded last week.

Nevertheless, gold prices have been high compared to previous months.

Similarly, silver prices have been fluctuating in the past week. Silver is trading at ₹2,35,000 per kg, below the last week’s ₹2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Prices Across Major Cities

Silver prices were largely uniform across the country. Kolkata was the only major city with a marginally lower price.

City 10 Gram 1 Kg Delhi ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Mumbai ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Chennai ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Bengaluru ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Hyderabad ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Pune ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Ahmedabad ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Vadodara ₹ 2,350 ₹ 2,35,000 Kolkata ₹ 2,349 ₹ 2,34,900

(Source: Good Returns)

Dubai Gold Rates Today

Gold prices in Dubai generally remain lower than in India because of lower taxes, competitive making charges and favourable pricing structures. However, travellers should also consider customs rules when bringing gold into India.

The exchange rate used below is 1 AED = ₹26.00.

Purity UAE Price (AED/g) Approx. INR/g 24K AED 485.00 ₹ 12,610 22K AED 449.00 ₹ 11,674 21K AED 430.50 ₹ 11,193 18K AED 369.00 ₹ 9,594

(Source: Khaleej Times)

What Should Markets Watch Next?

The biggest event for bullion markets is the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later today. Investors will closely watch the central bank’s guidance on inflation and future interest rates.

Markets will also keep an eye on the US dollar, Treasury yields, oil prices, geopolitical developments in the Middle East and movements in COMEX gold and silver. These factors are expected to influence the direction of precious metal prices in the coming sessions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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