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Home > Business News > Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here’s Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending

Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here’s Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending

Is India delaying E25 petrol? Here's why the government may slow the rollout amid mileage concerns, older vehicle compatibility issues and ethanol blending challenges.

Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here's Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending
Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here's Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 13:06 IST

India’s transition to cleaner transport fuels could be entering a more cautious phase. The centre has reportedly increased the availability of E20 petrol across the country in a short period and is now looking at a phased roll-out of E25 fuel, citing concerns over fuel efficiency and vehicle compatibility. Policymakers are rethinking the pace of the transition to give consumers, carmakers and fuel retailers some time to adjust.

With the rethink, the government’s overall strategy on blending ethanol remains unchanged. Instead, it is a more nuanced approach, with India balancing its energy security goals with the practical challenges faced by vehicle owners.

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Why is the government reconsidering the E25 petrol rollout?

According to the Indian Express report, senior government officials last week reviewed the concerns raised by automobile manufacturers and vehicle owners before discussing the proposed transition to E25 petrol.

E25 fuel is 25 per cent ethanol and 75 per cent petrol. The government has already hit its nationwide E20 rollout target ahead of schedule, but officials reportedly feel the next step should be rolled out gradually, rather than immediately on a nationwide basis.

A senior government official told the newspaper that “There is a view (within the government) that the transition beyond E20 will need to be spaced out. That is the sense we have got from vehicle manufacturers too. The idea is to go to E25 in a calibrated, graded manner for existing vehicles.”

The government wants to avoid disruptions while giving the auto industry and consumers more time to adjust, the report says.

Why were expectations of E25 petrol growing?

Many had expected that E25 petrol would be introduced soon after recent policy decisions.

The Centre has recently exempted petrol containing 22-30 per cent ethanol from central excise duty. Simultaneously, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notified quality specifications for higher ethanol-blended fuels.

Both decisions were viewed as preparatory steps towards the next phase of India’s ethanol-blending programme, though neither announced an E25 launch date, The Indian Express reported.

What are the concerns over E25 petrol?

The real problem is fuel economy and compatibility with older vehicles.

Ethanol contains less energy than normal petrol. Higher ethanol percentages will result in lower mileage for vehicles unless the engine is designed or tuned to run on higher ethanol blends.

Concerns have also been raised by owners of older cars and two-wheelers, particularly those approved for E10 fuel, about the possible long-term effects on engine and fuel system parts.

Ethanol is hygroscopic, meaning it pulls moisture out of the air. This is another problem. This can increase the risk of corrosion over time in older fuel systems not built for higher ethanol concentrations.

Some of these concerns may be exaggerated, government officials say, The Indian Express reported. But they also agree that consumers need more clear guidance from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) about vehicle compatibility and the expected performance with higher ethanol blends.

Fuel dealers have also expressed concerns

The higher ethanol blending debate is not just for vehicle owners.

The Odisha Petroleum Dealers Association has written to the government to reconsider the mandatory rollout of E20, claiming that dealers have received complaints from customers about vehicle performance after switching to the new fuel.

Association president Sasanka Sekhar Sahu told ANI that many of the consumers have been blaming petrol pumps for the problems that arose out of the change in policy. He also said that until more cars are fully compatible with higher ethanol blends, the government should consider the reintroduction of E10 petrol.

Why ethanol blending still matters

The government’s broader mission for ethanol remains unchanged despite the reported rethink on E25. India started introducing ethanol-blended petrol in 2023 as part of the National Biofuel Policy. The programme’s aims are to:

  • Cut India’s reliance on imported crude oil
  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Increase demand for ethanol made in the USA.
  • Support the production of ethanol feedstock, giving farmers more income streams.

If adopted, a slower rollout of E25 would thus be a change in the strategy of implementation and not a change in policy direction.

The road ahead for E25 petrol in India

However, the government has not yet spoken about the official timeline for introducing E25 petrol. The report implies that policymakers may have more of a vested interest in making sure that vehicles are prepared and consumers feel comfortable at one stage before jumping to the higher blend levels. The staged approach can also serve to help limit the disruption to drivers while, at the same time, affording time for manufacturers to make more vehicles E25-compliant and for drivers to feel more at ease.

Also Read: Trent Shares Crash 11%: Is This Sharp Fall A Buying Opportunity Or A Warning Sign For Investors?

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Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here’s Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending
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Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here’s Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending
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